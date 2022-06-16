DETROIT – Yoán Moncada had five hits and five RBIs, including a run-scoring single against infielder Kody Clemens, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 13-0 on Wednesday for a three-game series sweep.
Moncada, Danny Mendick and Seby Zavala homered for Chicago, which had dropped four of five before arriving in Detroit. José Abreu had four hits and drove in two runs, and Andrew Vaughn had three hits.
“This was a good day – everyone came ready to work,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Early on, we had to make some plays so they couldn’t get back into the game.”
The White Sox finished with 22 hits, compared to four for the Tigers. Davis Martin (1-2) pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-hit ball for his first career win.
The Tigers, who have been outscored 33-6 during a four-game losing streak, held a players-only meeting after the game that lasted about 30 minutes.
It was the pitching debut for the 26-year-old Clemens, whose father, Roger, won seven Cy Young Awards. Kody Clemens was charged with a run and three hits — one more than he has managed in his 23 career at-bats.
DIAMONDBACKS 7: REDS 4: At Phoenix, Zac Gallen pitched seven effective innings despite an early bout of wildness, and Arizona used a four-run eighth inning to avoid getting swept in the three-game series.
Brandon Drury hit his 13th homer for Cincinnati, which had won three in a row.
BRAVES 8, NATIONALS 2: At Washington, Austin Riley homered twice, rookie Spencer Strider allowed one hit over 5 2/3 innings, and Atlanta won its 14th straight game.
The Braves matched their 14-game run from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2013, and are one win away from tying the franchise’s post-1900 record, a 15-game streak from April 16 to May 2, 2000.
Surging Atlanta pulled within four games of the NL East-leading Mets, who lost to the Brewers.
YANKEES 4, RAYS 3: At New York, Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 25th home run, No. 9 batter Kyle Higashioka followed an intentional walk with a three-run drive and New York won its 13th straight at home.
The major league-leading Yankees have won six in a row and 13 of 14 overall. New York’s 46-16 record is its best after 62 games since 1998. The team’s 13-game winning streak at home is its longest since 1973 at the original Yankee Stadium.
BREWERS 10, METS 2: At New York, Corbin Burnes bounced back from his two shortest outings of the season to pitch six innings of two-run ball, Willy Adames got two of his three hits in a seven-run fifth and Milwaukee ended New York’s nine-game home winning streak.
Milwaukee’s big night gave manager Craig Counsell his 564th victory with the Brewers, breaking the franchise record. Counsell, the longest-tenured manager in the National League, passed Phil Garner, who managed 1,180 games for the team in 1992-99.