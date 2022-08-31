TORONTO – Former TinCaps player Franmil Reyes homered, Nico Hoerner drove in a pair of runs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 on Wednesday night to avoid a three-game sweep.
Ian Happ and Zach McKinstry each had two hits as the Cubs snapped a five-game losing streak north of the border. Chicago went 15-15 in August, its first non-losing month this season.
Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run homer and Cavan Biggio connected for a two-run shot for the Blue Jays, who are in position for an AL wild card but had their first losing month, going 13-14 in August.
Reyes homered off Blue Jays right-hander Mitch White in the fifth inning, his 13th.
White (1-5) allowed six runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings, his third loss in five starts with Toronto.
Cubs right-hander Luke Farrell made his second start and third appearance of the season, giving up two runs and two hits in two-plus innings. Farrell retired the first six batters in order but Teoscar Hernández singled to begin the third and Biggio followed with a drive into the second deck, his fourth.
American
ORIOLES 4, GUARDIANS 0: In Cleveland, Gunnar Henderson homered in his major league debut and Baltimore beat Cleveland.
The 21-year-old Henderson was called up from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the day. He homered to lead off the fourth inning against Triston McKenzie. The game’s No. 1 prospect according to Baseball America drove a 2-2 pitch to right-center field for his first big league hit. He singled in the ninth and went 2-for-4.
MARINERS 5, TIGERS 3: In Detroit, Abraham Toro hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh and Seattle beat Detroit.
Toro, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, had two hits. Eugenio Suarez also hit a two-run homer for the Mariners.
National
METS 2, DODGERS 1: In New York, Brandon Nimmo saved Jacob deGrom and New York with a breathtaking catch at the center-field fence as the Mets beat Los Angeles.
Starling Marte hit a two-run homer off All-Star lefty Tyler Anderson as the Mets evened the three-game showdown between the top two teams in the National League.