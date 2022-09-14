CLEVELAND – José Ramírez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Wednesday for their sixth consecutive victory.
Oscar Gonzalez and Andrés Giménez each had three hits as AL Central-leading Cleveland (76-65) moved 11 games over .500 for the first time since September 2020.
With Amed Rosario aboard after a leadoff single, Ramírez drove a 3-1 slider from Ryan Tepera (4-3) deep to right for his 27th homer. The All-Star third baseman leads the Guardians with 111 RBI.
“In reality, we’re in a rebuild, but it’s a bit different when you have very talented players that know how to play the game the right way,” Ramírez said. “It’s fun to see them, and as long as we keep playing our way, it’s going to be fun to watch.”
The Guardians opened a four-game lead over the Chicago White Sox, who lost 3-0 to last-place Colorado. The win streak for Cleveland matches a season high.
“Ramírez does a little bit of everything and he’s really tough to pitch to,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said. “That’s why I walked him two or three times in this series already, but in that situation, you can’t put the winning run on second in Rosario.”
Trevor Stephan (5-4) recorded three outs for the win, and James Karinchak earned his third save.
ASTROS 2, TIGERS 1: In Detroit, Cristian Javier allowed two hits in six shutout innings, and Houston beat Detroit for a seven-game season sweep.
Javier struck out eight and walked none, winning for the third time in four decisions. Ryan Pressly pitched a one-hit ninth for his 28th save in 32 chances, finishing a four-hitter.
National
CUBS 6, METS 3: In New York, David Peterson got only one out and slumping New York fell to complete a three-game sweep by Chicago. The NL East leaders lost their fifth consecutive home game and dropped to 5-7 in a 16-game stretch against Washington, Pittsburgh, Miami and Chicago – all more than 20 games under .500 this season.
PIRATES 10, REDS 4: In Cincinnati, Rodolfo Castro hit a three-run homer and an RBI single, and Pittsburgh completed a four-game sweep of Cincinnati. Rookie Oneil Cruz connected for a two-run drive, helping last-place Pittsburgh to its first four-game win streak since mid-July.
Interleague
ROCKIES 3, WHITE SOX 0: In Chicago, Kyle Freeland outdueled Dylan Cease and put a dent in a push by Chicago for a playoff spot, pitching 6 2/3 shutout innings in Colorado’s win.
Freeland frustrated a Chicago lineup that was 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position. He worked around seven hits and three walks, striking out five.
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made their 325th career start together, setting a major league record for most as a battery. They eclipsed the mark of 324 by the Detroit Tigers’ Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-1975.