CLEVELAND – Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, completing a four-run rally that gave the Cleveland Guardians a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.
Amed Rosario began the comeback with a one-out double off closer Emilio Pagán that scored automatic runner Richie Palacios, prompting the Twins to bring in Jharel Cotton (2-2).
A passed ball by Ryan Jeffers scored Steven Kwan, and Cotton retired José Ramírez before Naylor drove his first game-ending homer onto the left field porch.
After rounding the bases, Naylor headbutted helmeted Cleveland manager Terry Francona. Earlier this season, a fired-up Naylor threw his helmet in the dugout following a big homer in Chicago.
Minnesota had taken a 6-3 lead in the top of the 10th on an RBI single from Carlos Correa and a two-run homer by Max Kepler off Eli Morgan (4-2). It was Kepler’s 14th home run in 45 games at Progressive Field.
Interleague
BREWERS 5, RAYS 3: At St. Petersburg, Florida, Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs and center fielder Jonathan Davis made a spectacular catch, sending Milwaukee to the win.
Tellez hit his 15th homer, a tiebreaking solo drive in the eighth inning against Calvin Faucher (1-2). The ball struck the outer C-ring of the catwalk at Tropicana Field.
Davis robbed Randy Arozarena of an extra-base hit in the second when he made a flying, over-the-shoulder catch while crashing headfirst into the wall.
Luis Urías and Jace Peterson also homered for Milwaukee. Brad Boxberger (2-1) got the win, and Josh Hader earned his 24th save.
YANKEES 5, ATHLETICS 3: At New York, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton homered to fuel the Yankees’ major league-best 24th comeback victory.
The Yankees completed a three-game sweep of baseball’s worst team and improved to 56-20, matching the 2001 Mariners and 1998 Yankees for the best 76-game start since 1930.
The Yankees are 25-1 when Judge and Stanton homer in the same game, including 9-0 this season.
ASTROS 2, METS 0: At New York, Justin Verlander pitched two-hit ball for eight innings and Jason Castro lined a two-run homer in the ninth to send New York to its first three-game losing streak this season.
Verlander (10-3) became the majors’ first 10-game winner, striking out six and walking one. Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his 16th save in 19 chances.
TIGERS 3, GIANTS 2: At San Francisco, Eric Haase hit a two-run homer to break a 1-all tie in the sixth inning and Detroit held on to improve its league-worst road record to 11-23 and split the two-game series.
It was Haase’s fifth home run of the season and his second in the last three games.
Rony García (3-2) won his third consecutive start for Detroit, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts in five innings.
National
BRAVES 4, PHILLIES 1: At Philadelphia, Adam Duvall homered, Kyle Wright tossed seven sharp innings and Atlanta improved to 21-5 in June, matching the team record for most wins in a calendar month since the club moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966.