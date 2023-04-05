Lede, w/quotes: San Francisco at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Postponements
Wednesday's game between the Cincinnati Reds and the visiting Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park was postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader Sept. 1. … A strong threat of rain and thunderstorms forced the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles to postpone their home openers, which were to be played Thursday. All three teams announced the openers will be pushed back to Friday with the Mets playing host to the Miami Marlins, the Phillies taking on the Cincinnati Reds and the Orioles facing the New York Yankees.