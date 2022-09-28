CLEVELAND – Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario had a base-loaded single in the 10th inning to give the Cleveland Guardians a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night.
Rosario, who wasn’t in the starting lineup as manager Terry Francona rests his regulars after wrapping up the the AL Central, batted for Luke Maile, He lined the first pitch over the head of right fielder Manuel Margot to score Oscar Gonzalez from third base.
Gonzalez began the inning as the automatic runner against Javy Guerra (2-1). Andrés Giménez was intentionally walked. After a sacrifice, Will Brennan was also intentionally walked before Rosario hit the winner.
Guardians rookie Gabriel Árias hit his first major league home run in the third. James Karinchak (2-0) struck out the side in the 10th.
The game that was delayed for 1 hour, 3 minutes in the seventh by rain wasn’t a total washout for the Rays.
Tampa Bay’s magic number to wrap up a wild-card spot dropped to two with Baltimore losing to Boston. Staff ace Tyler Glasnow allowed one run in three innings in his first appearance in over a year following Tommy John surgery.
Glasnow pitched for the Rays for the first time since June 14, 2021. The right-hander struck out three, allowed two hits and walked a batter. Glasnow had surgery on Aug. 4 of last year.
Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie continued his September dominance, allowing one run and striking out six in six innings. The right-hander is 2-0 this month with a 2.14 ERA in five starts. He’s struck out 37 in 33 2/3 innings.
Árias’ homer landed in the left-field bleachers, but bounced back on the field. The ballboy retrieved it and threw it to left fielder Randy Arozarena, who tossed it to a fan in the bleachers.
The ball was eventually retrieved for Árias, one of 16 Cleveland players to debut in the majors this season.
National
METS 5, MARLINS 4: In New York, Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in five late runs – including the game-winning single in the 10th inning – to rally New York past Miami and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
By overcoming a four-run deficit, the Mets moved a game ahead of the Braves heading into a three-game showdown between the teams in Atlanta this weekend.
NATIONALS 3, BRAVES 2: In Washington, CJ Abrams’ third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th to give Washington a win over Atlanta.
Victor Robles bunted leading off the 10th against Jackson Stephens (3-3). Robles was initially called safe, but the call was overturned, with Alex Call moving to third. With the infield in, pinch-hitter César Hernández walked. Lane Thomas grounded to third, but Abrams singled to right, scoring Call.