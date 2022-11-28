DETROIT – Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored 51 seconds apart in the first period, Mitch Marner extended his point streak to 17 games and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 Monday night.
“It’s a cool thing, but nothing is ever achievable in this game by yourself,” said Marner, who scored in the opening minute of the second.
Marner’s 17-game point streak is one shy of the single-season Maple Leafs record set by Darryl Sittler during the 1977-78 season and matched 12 years later by Ed Olczyk.
Rasmus Sandin also scored and Matt Murray made 38 saves for the Maple Leafs, who have won a season-high four straight – all on the road – and earned a point in nine consecutive games.
“It was our best game of the trip,” coach Kyle Dubas said. “Our goaltender was outstanding as it has been all trip. The way he’s playing, if he sees it, he’s stopping it.”
Moritz Seider had an early goal for Detroit, finishing a four-shot flurry, but the lead didn’t last long. Matthews’ wrist shot beat Ville Husso glove side a few minutes later and Nylander scored on a power play to put the Maple Leafs ahead 2-1 midway through the first period.
Sandin put Toronto up 4-1 midway through the period, chasing Husso.
Detroit’s breakout goalie was pulled from a game for the first time this season after giving up four goals on 13 shots. He entered with an NHL-high three shutouts, matching his previous career total.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2: In Columbus, Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and Vegas beat Columbus to stop a two-game skid.
The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once in the first three rounds. Cotter was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.
“I was determined not to let in another goal, and I knew we were going to put one in,” said Vegas goalie Logan Thompson, who stoped 26 shots.
William Karlsson and William Carrier scored in regulation for Vegas. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist and Boone Jenner scored as Columbus rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime.