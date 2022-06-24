Jaden Ivey put his head down, hiding his tears from the cameras. He was so overcome with emotion it took several seconds before he could gather himself and make his way to the NBA draft stage to greet league Commissioner Adam Silver.
The Detroit Pistons had just taken Ivey, a Mishawaka native and a consensus second-team All-American for Purdue last season, with the No. 5 pick. The pick snatched Ivey away from the Pacers, who instead took Arizona point guard Bennedict Mathurin, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, at No. 6. Notre Dame product Blake Wesley went 25th to the Spurs, one of three first-round picks for San Antonio.
In something of a surprise move, the Orlando Magic used its No. 1 overall selection on Duke forward Paolo Banchero, passing on Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. and Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren, both of whom were thought more likely to be the first pick. Banchero was the second Blue Devil selected first in the last four years, joining Zion Williamson, who went to the Pelicans in 2019. Oklahoma City took Holmgren No. 2 and Houston took Smith No. 3. Iowa’s Keegan Murray was drafted No. 4 by the Sacramento Kings.
Then came Ivey. Before he went up onstage, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard, still in tears, shared a long embrace with his mother, Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey. As the younger Ivey made his way forward, his mother videoed the moment with her phone, including Ivey’s hug with Purdue coach Matt Painter.
“It’s a blessing to be here and in this situation,” Ivey said in a statement. “I would like to thank the Pistons organization. … It’s just a surreal feeling and I can’t wait to get to Detroit and get to work.”
Ivey, who averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for Purdue as a sophomore last season, is the earliest-drafted player from Purdue since Glenn Robinson went No. 1 overall to the Bucks in 1994. He is the first first-round selection for the Boilermakers since the late Caleb Swanigan, a Homestead graduate, was the 26th pick in 2017 by the Portland Trail Blazers.
“We are extremely happy and thrilled for Jaden,” Painter said in a statement. “He’s put in the work and deserves this. He has a lot of potential to be a star in the NBA.”
The Pistons also reportedly acquired No. 13 pick Jalen Duren, a center from Memphis, in a trade with Charlotte, who got a 2025 first-round selection in the deal.
Ivey will be a part of one of the NBA’s youngest teams, joining a young core that also includes Cade Cunningham, Duren and former Villanova standout Saddiq Bey, all of whom are 23 or younger.
“(He’s) a dynamic and explosive guard who is great in transition,” ESPN’s draft and college basketball analyst Jay Bilas said of Ivey. “His speed is remarkable. In the open floor, he’s fantastic. He can change speeds, but he has a gear that very few other players have. It’s a Ja Morant-type speed and explosiveness.”
With homegrown Ivey off the board, the Pacers grabbed Mathurin, who averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a steal as a sophomore for the Wildcats. ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins compared him to former Indiana Hoosier and current Toronto Raptor OG Anunoby.
“When you talk about his size, his athleticism, his length, his strength, being able to spot up and shoot 3s but also able to be a two-way player on the wing, he reminds me a lot of OG,” Perkins said.
Mathurin will have to earn his place in a Pacers backcourt that includes veteran Malcom Brogdon and emerging standout Tyrese Haliburton, among others, but Indiana got the player it wanted.
“This is a player that we have targeted for quite some time because we believe he has the ability to contribute immediately and become a key part of our foundation moving forward,” Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said in a statement.
Wesley averaged 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a freshman last year while leading Notre Dame to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.
“He can get his own shot, he’s athletic, he’s got a great burst and he plays with energy and intensity,” Bilas said of Wesley. “He’s got very good defensive potential.”