Oladipo delivers in win over Dallas

DALLAS – Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Victor Oladipo scored the game's final six points to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-109 on Sunday night.

Despite leading for most of the game, the Pacers were down 109-104 with 3:14 to play – but held the Mavericks scoreless the rest of the way.

Oladipo gave Indiana the lead for good when he hit a pull-up 17-footer with 38.3 seconds to play, then added two free throws with 13.7 seconds left. Luka Doncic missed two long 3s on Dallas' final possession and the Pacers rebounded the ball as time expired.

“We got stops,” Oladipo said. “At the end of the day, you can make big shots down the stretch, but we got stops down the stretch and we gave ourselves a chance to win on the road in a tough environment.”

Oladipo is in just his 12th game back after missing a full year of action due to a ruptured quadriceps tendon in his right leg. Coach Nate McMillan is managing his minutes and checked Oladipo back in with six minutes to play and the Pacers trailing by two.

Doncic scored 36 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 20 of his 30 in the second half. But Dallas suffered from a short roster – only 10 players dressed due to injuries and illness – and an off-night from Porzingis, who shot 3 for 17 and scored only nine points.

“I wasn't getting many open looks,” Porzingis said. “I give credit to them for doing a better job this game, but it's also on me missing good shots.”

Porzingis had scored 38 in the Mavericks' 112-103 win in Indianapolis in February, when Dallas played without an injured Doncic.

“Last game, he killed us with the pick and pop,” Sabonis said. “Tonight, we switched, something that we don't usually do. Coaches stressed this and we tried to execute it.”

THUNDER 105, CELTICS 104: In Boston, Dennis Schroder stripped the ball from Kemba Walker and scored on a layup with 8.5 seconds to help Oklahoma City rally past Boston.

Chris Paul led the Thunder with 28 points and seven assists, and Schroder added 27 points and six assists. Oklahoma City overcame an 18-point first-half deficit to win its third straight.

Gordon Hayward led the Celtics with 24 points.

LAKERS 112, CLIPPERS 103: In Los Angeles, Anthony Davis scored 30 points, LeBron James added 28 and the Lakers snapped their Staples Center co-tenant's six-game winning streak.

Avery Bradley added 24 points to help the Lakers win their fourth in a row and 11th in 12 games. They pulled away in the second half after the Clippers' smothering defense helped them lead most of the first two quarters.

Paul George scored 31 points, Kawhi Leonard added 27 and Montrezl Harrell had 20 for the Clippers. They lost to the Lakers for the first time in three games this season.

NETS 110, BULLS 107: In New York, Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each added 23 for Brooklyn a day after the Nets parted ways with coach Kenny Atkinson.

Interim head coach Jacque Vaughn directed the Nets to their second straight victory.

Otto Porter Jr. led the Bulls with 23 points and rookie Coby White finished with 21.