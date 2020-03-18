Durant among 4 Nets with virus

NEW YORK – Four Brooklyn Nets players, including Kevin Durant, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA.

The Nets did not name the players Tuesday, but Durant confirmed he was one of them to the Athletic, saying: “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this.”

The Nets announced that one player is exhibiting symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic. All four have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians.

“The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible,” the Nets said in a statement.

The Nets said that all players and members of their travel party are being asked to remain isolated and closely monitor their health,

Brooklyn last played on March 10 in Los Angeles, beating the Lakers. The Nets were then to face the Golden State Warriors two nights later in San Francisco.

“I saw that news,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of the positive tests while speaking on a conference call. “I'm hoping none of our players went and hung out with guys the night before our game. I don't know if that's the case or not.”