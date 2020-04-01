Jordan series set to debut April 19

The long-awaited look at Michael Jordan's last championship season with the Chicago Bulls is finally set for release.

ESPN and Netflix announced on Tuesday that the 10-part documentary series called “The Last Dance” will run in the U.S. over five consecutive Sunday nights starting April 19 and running through May 17. There will be two hour-long episodes on each of those nights, airing back-to-back at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eastern.

The series will include never-before-seen footage from that season, one where the team chased its sixth championship in a span of eight years.

ESPN was originally planning to release the documentary in June, when this season's NBA Finals were to be played. Without sports to air right now because of the global coronavirus pandemic, those plans were accelerated.

The documentary is nearly a quarter-century in the making. It was born in the fall of 1997 when Jordan, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and coach Phil Jackson allowed an NBA Entertainment film crew permission to follow the team all season.

ESPN said the series includes “extensive profiles of Jordan's key teammates,” along with Jackson.

The series will air in the U.S. on ESPN and internationally on Netflix. Subscribers on Netflix can view two new episodes on each Monday from April 20 through May 18.

– Associated Press