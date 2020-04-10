Pistons lose big lead in losing Game 7 of '55 NBA Finals

Today marks the 55th anniversary of one of the most bitter defeats in Fort Wayne sports history.

In 1955, the Pistons lost Game 7 of the NBA Finals to Syracuse 92-91 as the Nationals' George King hit a free throw with 12 seconds left and then stole the ball from Andy Phillip in the final seconds.

King scored 15 to lead the Nats, who had seven players in double figures and hit 40 of 49 free throws. Larry Foust scored 24 points to lead the Pistons, who attempted 34 free throws.

At one point, the Pistons had a 17-point lead, 41-24, in the second quarter, but Dolph Schayes hit two free throws with a minute left to give Syracuse a 91-90 lead. The Pistons' George Yardley answered with a free throw. The Pistons had a chance to take the lead, but Yardley turned the ball over on a palming violation with 18 seconds left. Then King was fouled and missed the first free throw, but hit the second before stealing the ball from Phillip with 3 seconds left.

The Pistons shot 79% from the free throw line compared with 75% for the Nationals, but Syracuse had 30 more attempts in the series.

The Pistons were bitter about the defeat, claiming Phillip had been fouled on the final play and believing the officiating heavily favored the home team.

Fort Wayne had won 74-71 on April 7 to go up 3-2 in the series as Frankie Brian hit two free throws in the final seconds in front of about 4,000 fans. That may sound like a small crowd for an NBA Finals game, but there was a good reason.

Because of the American Bowling Congress national tournament taking over Memorial Coliseum, the Pistons had to play their home games in Indianapolis, but they still won all three. The problem is, they had a six-year losing streak in Syracuse and lost all four games there.

The Pistons led Game 6 on the road going into the fourth quarter but lost.

The next season, Fort Wayne was paced by its front line of Larry Foust (6-foot-9), Mel Hutchins (6-6) and future Hall of Famer Yardley (6-5), who all played in the All-Star Game.

The Pistons made it back to the 1956 finals, but this time lost to Philadelphia in five games.

After winning the Western Division title with a 37-35 record, the Pistons fell behind St. Louis 2-0 in the best-of-five semifinals before rallying to win the series in the fifth game 102-97 before a Fort Wayne-record crowd of 9,261. The Pistons were the first NBA team to rally from a 2-0 deficit to win a five-game playoff series.

On Feb. 14, 1957, Pistons owner Fred Zollner announced the team was moving to Detroit that summer. Eventually, Zollner became the longest-tenured owner (34 years) never to win an NBA championship.