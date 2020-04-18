No work stoppage for Pacers' star

It may have been a frustratingly long wait for fans of the Indiana Pacers to see Victor Oladipo on the court this season. And once Oladipo was back – he returned to the lineup Jan. 29 – they still had to temper their enthusiasms as he tried to regain his all-star form.

If the NBA resumes the season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the patience regarding Oladipo will have to remain.

“The way we looked at Victor (this season was), it was a ramp up to playing and then a ramp up in minutes,” said the Pacers' president of basketball operations, Kevin Pritchard.

The NBA, which suspended its season March 11, won't know when, or if, it will finish the season until May and, Pritchard said, it would take 2-3 weeks of a pseudo-training camp to get the players ready for game action.

“With Victor, you can have practice – let's say a couple weeks of practice – but I don't know that we can put him out there for 40 minutes,” Pritchard said. “We've had a lot of conversations around ramping him up during a couple weeks of training camp, and then not throwing him out there and having him play a big amount of minutes. I think we can adjust as we go, but there could be some limitations.”

Oladipo suffered a ruptured quad tendon Jan. 23, 2019, and began practicing again in October, including a handful of practices with the Mad Ants in the proceeding months.

In 13 NBA games this season, he averaged 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3 assists, though he didn't play more than 29 minutes in a game. His most recent outing, a 114-111 loss to the Boston Celtics on March 10, was his best yet with 27 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

“It took me a while to come back and then, obviously, this happened and you miss more time,” Oladipo said this week. “At the end of the day, I was out there playing and going as best as I can, going as hard as I can, but to say I was 100 percent out there, I don't know if I can say that. Coming off the injury ... I'm just going to do my best every day to heal and get better and get stronger. You can only control what you can control. I can't control COVID-19, but I can control my mentality and try to get better.”

In seven NBA seasons, Oladipo has averaged 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists, including 23.1 points per game in 2017-18 with the Pacers.

While a silver lining of the NBA's hiatus is that players have had time to heal injuries, the Pacers won't let Oladipo go full bore and put himself at greater risk for injury once the league returns to action.

“We want to put a plan in place for him to come back, but you also have to be willing to move the plan a little bit,” Pritchard said. “We will err on the side of long term, and caution, with Victor every day, all day, and every one of our players. No one game or one series will we put one player at higher jeopardy than others.”

Oladipo, 27, a former Indiana University player, has been using his time lately to work on his body and his craft.

“I've turned my garage into a weight room and I have a private gym, so I have a chance to still rehab and get the things I need for my tendon and my knee,” Oladipo said. “Obviously, I can't play, but I'm still finding a way to work and every day I am working out at a high level. I need to stay in shape because chances are our season will resume.”

The Pacers (39-26) were in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 17 games left in the regular season. If the NBA finishes this season, it could be with an abbreviated schedule or it could go directly to the playoffs.

“It was great I was back and playing and everything like that. It was great for me to get my tendon used to playing again,” Oladipo said. “But everything happens for a reason. I can look at (the postponement) and say, I was just getting my rhythm back or my flow going. I have to be optimistic and look at this as an opportunity to rest and have an opportunity to still build strength in my tendon, let the body be able to heal naturally.

“There are a lot of pros and cons, but you just have to be optimistic about the situation you're in because how you get out of it is how you're defined. Your situation doesn't define you, you define your situation. That's what I'm trying to focus on and bettering myself physically and mentally.”

jcohn@jg.net