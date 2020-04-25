Colts turn to building offense

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts used the first part of the offseason to invest in their defense.

Now it's time to work on the offense.

General manager Chris Ballard started quickly Friday, grabbing Southern California receiver Michael Pittman Jr. with the team's first pick in the NFL draft at No. 34 overall. The Colts then traded up to No. 41 with Cleveland to take star Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

“I was almost certain I was going to be a Colt today,” Pittman said on a video conference call. “That's why you see the blue shirt. I thought we had a good connection and it felt like it was the right fit.”

Pittman caught 101 passes for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Trojans. At 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds, he gives the Colts a bigger body to work opposite Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton. Some thought he might be selected late in the first round after running the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds at the scouting combine in February.

Pittman's father was an NFL running back for 11 seasons with Arizona, Tampa Bay and Denver.

Indy thought highly enough of Taylor it gave up its original second-round pick, No. 44 overall, and a fifth-rounder to get him.

At Wisconsin, the 5-10, 226-pound back became the first player in Division I history to top the 6,000-yard mark in three seasons, finished his career with back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons and was a two-time Doak Walker Award winner.

He impressed scouts with a 4.39-second 40 at the combine, though he also lost 15 fumbles in college and had 926 carries.

After taking Taylor, the Colts traded down in the third round to the 85th overall pick, taking safety Julian Blackmon of Utah. He had four interceptions and 60 tackles (four for a loss) in 2019.

The Colts made their first big moves last month by trading a first-round pick for Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to fill one glaring need and signing free agent quarterback Philip Rivers to fill another. Ballard gave himself even more flexibility by signing defensive tackle Sheldon Day along with cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie.

On Wednesday, the Colts re-signed receiver Marcus Johnson and added tight end Trey Burton, best known for throwing the touchdown pass to Nick Foles on the “Philly Special” in the Eagles' Super Bowl victory two years ago.

Burton spent the past two seasons with Chicago and will be reunited with Colts coach Frank Reich, the Eagles' offensive coordinator during their title-winning season. He signed a one-year deal as he continues to recover from season-ending hip surgery in December.

“They love pass-catching tight ends and that's what I am,” Burton said. “I'm undersized, I know that, but blocking is more a mentality so I think I've grown tremendously over the last four years at this position.”

Another receiver or tight end isn't out of the question, either, when the draft continues today after injuries decimated the Colts' receiving corps last season.