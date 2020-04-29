Pacers' Turner in no rush

Myles Turner wants to return to the court this season with the Indiana Pacers. But he's seen the effects of COVID-19 up close. So, he wants the NBA to tread carefully with returning to facilities and would understand if the season isn't resolved.

“I most definitely want to play,” the Pacers' center said Tuesday, “just the competitor in me and since we were getting some good leverage toward the end of the season. ... But with the way this has affected me and my family from a personal standpoint, I can see why there might be too many precautions to play this year. I hope that's not the case. I want to play. But I see why, if we couldn't play, from this perspective why we might not be able to do it.”

The NBA announced Monday the earliest it could open facilities for practicing would be May 8. Once teams are allowed to gather, Turner believes it would take at least three weeks, and possibly some exhibition games, before meaningful games could be held, likely without fans in the stands.

He doesn't think anyone should rush it amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pacers (39-26) were in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 17 games left in the regular season when play was suspended March 11. Turner, 24, was averaging 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 shot blocks, and had started every game of his fifth professional season.

The silver lining for the Pacers could be that injuries, particularly to star Victor Oladipo, have had unexpected time to heal. The Pacers have been clear that Oladipo will be eased back into play carefully in the wake of the quad injury that ended his 2018-19 season early.

“I feel like we are one of the teams that people were already expecting to make some noise around this time,” Turner said. “We were really going to push the envelope. I know guys are staying in shape and staying ready, and I'm very optimistic about our hopes, but there's a lot of doubt about issues that are out of our control. We can only control what we can control.”

Turner's father, David, contracted the coronavirus – perhaps in Indiana – and was initially thought to have H1N1. He tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized for a week in Texas, where Myles Turner spoke to reporters over video conference Tuesday.

“He caught it early enough that there wasn't a whole bunch of people in the hospital,” Turner said. “They got him really rapid treatment, got him in and out, and his recovery process took awhile. He was on oxygen. He's better now, but it was definitely scary at the time. ... From a personal standpoint, I've seen how it can affect a family. I know this virus isn't going anywhere for a while now, until we come up with a vaccine.”

Turner, who has engaged in frequent texting with teammates, was excited about a recent stray from cauliflower-crust pizza with vegan cheese for something more traditional. He's been doing a lot of yoga, though his handstands are a work in progress.

“I've been doing yoga for three or four years now and I've been taking it more seriously,” the 6-foot-11 Turner said. “Me personally, it's for injury prevention and it helps with my mental game, my mental focus, my breathing. Personally, I think of it as another workout assignment. You can lift weights all you want, but you've got to be able to have a lot of muscle functionality and yoga helps with that. And also, I just have fun with it.”

Turner has also been using the time at home to educate himself on the workings of the stock market.

“It's something I never really got into. You have the app on your phone, and you'd see the stuff on the ticker, ... but I never really knew what that stuff meant,” Turner said. “I still have a lot to learn, but I'm beginning to know a lot more. You see how the money moves and how the economy is affected, the market and whatnot.”

