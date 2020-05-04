Miller became 2-time NBA all-star

Considering he was an undrafted free agent out of Purdue, Kendallville's Brad Miller had an outstanding NBA career. Perhaps the highlights were playing in two NBA All-Star games, the first on Feb. 8, 2003.

The East Noble product was named as a reserve to the East team while representing the Indiana Pacers. In 17 minutes of playing time, Miller scored five points, grabbed six rebounds and had three assists as the West won 155-145 in Atlanta.

He came back the next year in Los Angeles to score eight points and grab three rebounds in 10 minutes as the West beat the East 136-132.

Amazingly, Miller was not drafted after his senior year at Purdue. The 7-foot center improved each season in West Lafayette, averaging 9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds as a sophomore, 14.1 points and 8.3 rebounds as a junior and 17.2 points and 8.8 rebounds as a senior. He played in four consecutive NCAA tournaments and was the first Boilermaker to score 1,500 points, grab 800 rebounds and pass 250 assists in a career.

Another highlight came in 1998 as he was named to the U.S. national team that competed in the basketball World Championships in Athens.

This was during an NBA lockout so the team was made up of players from the Continental Basketball Association, the European pro leagues and some college players. The U.S. won the bronze medal after losing to Lithuania in pool play and to Russia in the semifinals. Miller, who had been playing in Italy, was the only player from the team to go on to have a significant NBA career.

Because he was undrafted and because of the NBA lockout, Miller started his pro career in Italy before he was signed as a free agent by the Charlotte Hornets. He played two seasons in Charlotte before signing with Chicago where he also played two seasons.

In February 2002, Miller was traded to Indiana, and he and Detroit's Ben Wallace became the first two undrafted players to be named to play in the NBA All-Star Game. The next summer he was part of a sign and trade deal with Sacramento where he had the best years of his career. He averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds during his first season with the Kings, earning another All-Star Game appearance, and a career-high 15.6 points during his second season. After 51/2 seasons in Sacramento, he was traded back to Chicago.

Miller played a year-and-a-half with the Bulls before signing with Houston. After one season with the Rockets, he was traded to Minnesota where he played one season in 2011-12.

Playing for six teams, including the Bulls twice, Miller's NBA career totals included 868 games, 11.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game over 14 seasons. He also played in 50 playoff games, averaging 9.5 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Miller's career-high seasons included 15.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Always a smooth passer for a center, he averaged more than three assists per game in seven seasons.