McMillan aims to be ready for return

The Indiana Pacers' coach, Nate McMillan, has been in the NBA since he was drafted in 1986 to play for the Seattle SuperSonics, who eventually retired his No. 10.

He's been through stoppages of play before – namely three protracted lockouts – and witnessed what can happen when players lose focus away from facilities. He doesn't want his players falling into similar pitfalls in these days of COVID-19.

“I've seen players careers end because they didn't stick with a routine,” McMillan said Tuesday. “They just kind of sat back and relaxed, were at the refrigerator or the pantry, and staying up late and not training. All of a sudden, they pick up all this weight and, boom, the season starts again and they're not ready to go. I've seen players' careers change and they didn't get them back.”

The NBA halted its season March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic and it's unclear when it will be continued, though teams are hoping to begin practicing in the coming days if state orders allow it.

Early into the quarantining period, McMillan was staying up too late, taking it a little too easy, and he soon realized he needed to develop positive habits. So, he's been waking at 6:30 a.m., exercising and hitting the phones.

He wants his players – including those with the G League's Mad Ants – to follow routines, ramp up their physical training and make sure they are mentally focused on getting back to basketball.

“We have our players basically trying to put themselves in the mindset to prepare to play,” McMillan said. “We don't know when that is going to happen, but we've been in conversations with our team over the last several weeks. Each week, we talk with our guys about where they are, what they need to do, and preparing themselves and getting themselves in the mindset of: 'We're going to play basketball again this season.'

“I think it's much easier to flip that switch off than to flip it on. We want our guys to have their switches on, training and waiting for that opportunity to get back to playing basketball.”

The Pacers (39-26) were in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 17 games left in the regular season when play was halted.

McMillan said the organization's emphasis on communication has paid off during stay-at-home orders, though the Pacers have had to find different ways to converse.

“Communication is everything,” McMillan said. “It's very important that we stay connected. We talk about that all the time, being connected, not only on the floor but also off the floor, on the bus. I think it's very important and a big thing we try to teach our guys. I feel our organization, the Pacers, has been doing a great job of communicating with all our employees (lately).”

That includes the Mad Ants (21-22), who are owned by the Pacers and were one game out of a playoff spot with seven games remaining when the season was halted.

The Mad Ants had used Pacers players Brian Bowen II, Alize Johnson, Naz Mitrou-Long, Goga Bitadze, Edmond Sumner and JaKarr Sampson this season.

“We're talking with our guys up in Fort Wayne as well,” McMillan said. “(Fort Wayne coach Steve) Gansey is on our calls when we talk to the players, so we are providing everything for them that we are for our players. We're talking to them about how to train and what they need and trying to keep them in the mindset of training and preparing to come back, as well. They're doing the same things that we're doing with our guys on the Pacers.”

