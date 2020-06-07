Pacers to be leaders in change

Kevin Pritchard, the Indiana Pacers' president of basketball operations, has twice watched with his family the video of George Floyd dying at the hands of Minneapolis police offers.

“I think I saw pure evil. I saw something that was so (expletive) vile that is hard to explain in words,” he said. “If you could ever imagine that would be a family member or a friend, or one of my teammates in college or a teammate in NBA, to me it was vile. And then I'm saddened.”

Pritchard, a 52-year-old white man, has reflected much lately on injustice in America. He's had difficult conversations with his kids and those throughout the organization, acknowledging that he has much to learn about racial inequality.

What he's sure of, though, is that he wants the Pacers to be leaders of change. And not just in the confines of Marion County; the Pacers have the stature and platforms to educate all the way to Fort Wayne, even in the rural, predominantly white sectors of the state.

“Our reach is strong. Our reach is impactful. I think we have an opportunity to effect real change,” Pritchard said. “I don't want to be the guy who says we're going to affect change and then three months later we don't.”

While there's usually a top-down mentality in NBA organizations, Pritchard said it's crucial to take cues from those who understand the issues of race the best, even if they don't have corner offices. There are people throughout the Pacers' facilities – such as coach Nate McMillan, player Malcolm Brogdon, assistant general manager Kelly Krauskopf and Fever general manager Tamika Catchings – who need to be heard and followed.

“I had a long conversation with one of our local scouts and he told me of a story that he doesn't feel comfortable going to the grocery store. I've never had that problem and my white privilege makes me feel guilty,” Pritchard said. “So I'm going to do everything I possibly can to help this person feel good in any community and I promise you we are not sitting idly.

“We are not thinking short term. We are thinking long term and we want to be a pillar to this community. We need to shout out loud and be next to our brothers. I guarantee you, if you need someone to listen, to learn and take action with, we have it.”

The NBA is among the most diverse sports leagues. According to The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports, people of color make up 81.9% of NBA players, 33.3% of coaches, 26.1% of GMs and 23.9% of vice presidents and above, though majority owners are 91.4% white.

Brogdon noted that many of his white teammates have been naive to racial injustice. He wants conversation, and education, to intensify. Brogdon was among those protesting in his hometown, Atlanta, last weekend.

“It ended up being very powerful. You don't know what a protest, or how a march, feels like until you're a part of it. It's one of those things that can be scary,” Brogdon said. “You see so many people on TV getting injured and having all this trouble with police. It can be problematic, for sure, if it gets out of hand.

“But the way that was handled (in Atlanta) was something that was empowering. The energy and the feeling you get from being with a mixed group of people that are joining for one cause and supporting it, there's really nothing like it. It was definitely one of the more impactful experiences of my life.”

Most of the Pacers' internal conversations have taken place on phone or video calls because of the coronavirus pandemic, and players such as Myles Turner, Victor Oladipo, T.J. Warren and Justin Holiday have been among those trying to inform their white counterparts to what it's really like being black in America in 2020.

“There are times when I feel like I have to shut the hell up and listen to these men, to these men who want to lead, who want to get out in front,” Pritchard said.

Brogdon said the Pacers have discussed having a march in Indianapolis. But that would just be a start.

“One of the things that I'm most concerned about is that in the short term we get all excited about this and we come together,” Pritchard said, “but we have to make societal changes.”

Undoubtedly, there will be people who bristle at a sports team calling for change. But the Pacers say they're not looking for the path of least resistance.

“We're going to stand as a pillar because we are. People look to us. I'm absolutely sure that people will hear what I say and be upset. That's OK. People have the right to be upset. I have the right to ignore that,” Pitchard said.

“I think you're going to see a completely new Pacers organization. And if we're not, hold us accountable.”

