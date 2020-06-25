Pacers' Brogdon has virus, will play

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon said Tuesday he has been quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Team officials made the announcement by posting Brogdon's statement on Twitter.

“I recently tested positive for the COVID virus and am currently in quarantine,” the statement read. “I'm doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs.”

Indiana began testing players this week and is scheduled to arrive in Orlando in early July to resume full practices.

It's also not the first time the Pacers' organization has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Myles Turner's father was hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, but has recovered.

Brogdon wasn't healthy before the season was suspended, sitting out with a leg and hip muscle injury. But the stoppage allowed him to recover.

“Malcolm says he's 100% ready to go,” president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said in mid-April. “He is hungry.”

Brogdon also has become a prominent voice speaking out against racial injustice. He and Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics spoke at protests in Atlanta.

Brogdon has said he hopes to lead a march in Indianapolis, though he did not speak at one held two weeks ago in Indy. His grandfather John Hurst Adams marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 1960s civil rights movement.

But with other NBA players voicing concerns about resuming the season amid the continuing protests, Brogdon had decided he would play.

“I think guys across the NBA have very, very mixed views, and it's very polarized. Some don't want to play, and I understand that,” he said this month.

Brogdon's test result raises another question about the Pacers' roster.

The Indianapolis Star has reported backup guard Justin Holiday may not play and two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo told ESPN.com on Saturday he intended to ramp up his activities with the team this week before making a decision.

Oladipo returned to the court in late January following a year-long recovery from a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee, and was just rounding into form when play stopped. If Oladipo does play, the Pacers intend to be cautious with their star.

Elsewhere, Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has decided to sit out the NBA's upcoming resumption of the season in Florida.

He told ESPN on Tuesday night that he wants to remain with his wife and three children, including a 6-year-old son with a history of respiratory illnesses. By sitting out, Bradley figures to lose a projected $650,000 in salary.

Bradley averaged 8.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while starting 44 games before the season was shut down in March due to the coronavirus. The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference heading into the 22-team restart.

“I can't imagine making any decision that might put my family's health and well-being at even the slightest risk,” Bradley told ESPN. “As promised also, I will use this time away to focus on the formation of projects to help strengthen my communities.”

Meanwhile, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association said Wednesday that dealing with racial matters will be a shared goal during the resumed season.

The league and union announced they will “take collective action to combat systemic racism and promote social justice” when the season restarts next month.

Specific plans have not been finalized.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA executive director Michele Roberts led a meeting that included league officials and players Tuesday to go over plans, including how best to ensure greater inclusion of Black-owned and operated businesses in league matters and forming an NBA foundation “to expand educational and economic development opportunities” in the Black community.