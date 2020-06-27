NBA plans to restart July 30

Acknowledging that no option would have been risk-free during a pandemic, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Friday that the concern shared by the league and its players surrounding next month's restart of the season is rising as coronavirus cases in Florida keep climbing.

That said, the league and the National Basketball Players Association are moving forward – finalizing the deal that will bring the NBA game back and see teams start arriving at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, in less than two weeks.

The league announced the schedule later Friday, pitting Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans against the team that was the first to find itself in the middle of the NBA's coronavirus situation.

New Orleans will be in the first game of the resumed NBA season on July 30, taking on Utah in the opener of a doubleheader. And just as the initial first night of this season-like-none-other did, the second game of nationally televised twinbill will pit the Los Angeles Lakers against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Pacers will begin play at 7 p.m. Aug. 1 against Philadelphia.

Many of the details of the agreement were already known, such as how “stringent health and safety protocols” would be in place for the 22 teams that will be participating, that no fans will be present and that games will be played in three different arenas at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

But when those protocols were completed, the Orange County area – which includes Orlando – had seen a 5% rate of positive coronavirus tests over the preceding 10 days. In the 10 days that have followed, the rate of positive tests there has soared to just over 15%.

“We ultimately believe it will be safer on our campus than outside it,” Silver said Friday afternoon. “But the signal we are sending is this is definitely not business as usual. This is far from an ideal way to finish our season, and it will require tremendous sacrifices from all those involved.”

Silver said the league is working with Disney to test at least some of their on-site employees that could be in the same room as NBA players, which he believes will make the setting even safer.

Once players get to Disney, they will be tested daily. Testing is in an every-other-day mandatory phase now for the 22 teams set to participate in the restarted season. The results from Tuesday's first 302 tests saw 16 players positive for the virus.

Silver said it may be possible that, if there was a significant spread of the virus within the Disney campus, “that might lead us to stopping.”

He said the league has not precisely concluded what number it would take for the league to shut down the season once it resumes, and continues working with the players and health officials to determine what that number should be.

The Jazz were a logical storyline for the first game back, after Utah's All-Star center Rudy Gobert was the first player in the league to test positive for the coronavirus – a development that forced the league to suspend the season March 11.

“There's no question this season and frankly this year has been one which none of us will soon forget,” NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said. “Obviously, the virus came at us hard without any prior warning and then we were faced with the prospect of losing the season.”

But with a plan for strict medical protocols agreed upon, the league and its players believe it is safe to resume.

Players will start arriving at the Disney complex July 7, will be tested daily once they get there and could be away from their families for over three months.

For the 22 teams going to Disney, the setup of the eight-game slates will be largely the same – one back-to-back for each of the clubs, with all the games set to be played in a 16-day span ending Aug. 14.