Pacers might be without Oladipo

Victor Oladipo isn't yet sure whether he's going to Disney World.

The Indiana Pacers guard and two-time All-Star made his return from a ruptured tendon in his right knee in late January. Although he was rusty after going more than a year between games, Oladipo averaged 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and three assists before the NBA season was shut down in March because of the pandemic.

With the NBA getting set to restart the season in a closed environment in Orlando, Florida, the 28-year-old is deciding whether he'll join the Pacers for the remainder of the season. He wants to be 100% before he gets back on the court, and though he said he's feeling better than he was earlier in the season, he's not there yet.

“Nobody knows my body better than I do,” Oladipo said. “I know what it feels like to be 100%, so when I get to that point, it'll be easy to make my decision. I'm just being patient, taking it one day at a time, trusting my body. When it comes to my body and my health, you gotta be a little selfish when it comes to that, you've gotta be smart.

“My body is what's important for me to play this game at a high level, so I'm listening to it and being smart. I'm feeling great, though, even better than I did against the Celtics (on March 10). ... But I'm going to make the decision that's best for my health.”

The Pacers have resumed individual workouts in Indianapolis, but Oladipo told ESPN on Wednesday that the team has informed him he is not being rushed to make a decision. Indiana, which holds the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-26 record, plans to have Oladipo on its travel party list but has not given him a deadline yet to decide whether he will go. The Pacers are set to play Aug. 1 against Philadelphia.

Pacers coach Nate McMillan, on a video conference call Wednesday shortly after Oladipo did the same, said the franchise supports its star. He added the Pacers will have a say in whether Oladipo plays, as well, if they decide he isn't ready to go. Tuesday, general manager Kevin Pritchard said Oladipo has been the first player into workouts and doesn't want to leave at the end.

McMillan expects the former Indiana Hoosiers All-American to join the Pacers for training camp in Orlando, play some 5-on-5 scrimmages and try to get fully healthy and ready for game action that way.

“(Oladipo) wants to come in and he's been working extremely hard every single day preparing himself to be ready to play,” McMillan said. “But he's still coming back off an injury. ... The startup this time is going to be different than when he came back in the end of January. (Then), he had 30, 40 games to get himself in shape and into a groove to be ready for the playoffs. In this situation you only have eight games to be ready to play at a high level.”

Oladipo emphasized that he is trying to make the best decision for his longevity as a basketball player, rather than any short-term success, a desire that is difficult for him because he is so competitive.

He admitted his pending free agency – his contract with the Pacers is up following the 2020-21 season – makes it more prudent for him to wait until he's fully healthy before jumping into high-intensity games. He also doesn't want to hurt the team if he plays at less than 100%.

“I understand this is a business and I understand things are out of your control at some point when it comes to business decisions,” the 6-foot-4 guard said. “I want to be the best form of me possible, I want to do it for the team, I want to make sure I'm at the best capacity to be able to help this team win.

“I just want to make sure I feel great and I'm 100% when I go out there.”

Oladipo, who has played for the Pacers since 2017, is less concerned with the coronavirus when it comes to playing in Orlando because he feels that it's mostly out of his control after he follows the proper precautions.

What is on his mind in addition to his injury, however, is the social injustice highlighted in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Although he said he's focused on basketball, Oladipo added that if he works out and rehabs four to five hours in a day, that gives him plenty of time to make an impact in the community, as well. On June 2, the day of the Indiana primary, he tweeted to his 303,000 Twitter followers to remind them to vote.

“My job is to make sure we don't forget (injustice),” the seven-year NBA veteran said. “At the end of the day, the problem isn't solved, no matter how many marches we've done, no matter how many meetings and quotes we've seen, the problem isn't solved.

“All of us have the ability to do more than one thing and focus on more than one thing.”

