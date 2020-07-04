Oladipo says knee will keep him home

The Indiana Pacers will finish this season without Victor Oladipo. The two-time All-Star decided Friday to sit out because of the risk of reinjuring his right knee.

“We totally respect and understand Victor's decision to not play in the restart of the NBA's season,” Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said in a press release.

“The first priority for our players is, and always will be, their health, whether that be physical or mental health. Victor has looked great in workouts, but the timing of the restart and lack of 5-on-5 activity makes it difficult to for him to commit to playing at the high level he expects with regards to further injury.”

Oladipo this week told reporters he was still debating whether to join his teammates in Orlando.

“At the end of the day, it takes time for your body to heal,” Oladipo said then. “We've had an extensive period of time off and to go back and ramp things up again, I'm susceptible to injury more so than anyone else, seeing as how I was already injured beforehand. And I wasn't 100% when I came back to begin with.”

On the heels of a ruptured tendon, Oladipo averaged 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and three assists over 13 games before the NBA season was shut down in March.

On Wednesday, coach Nate McMillan said he anticipated having Oladipo in the NBA's bubble, working out with his teammates, and a final decision would be made at a later date.

“(Oladipo) wants to come in and he's been working extremely hard every single day, preparing himself to be ready to play,” McMillan said. “But he's still coming back off an injury. ... The startup this time is going to be different than when he came back in the end of January. (Then), he had 30, 40 games to get himself in shape and into a groove to be ready for the playoffs. In this situation, you only have eight games to be ready to play at a high level.”

After spending almost a full year rehabbing, the guard returned to the court Jan. 29.

His contract expires after next season.

Oladipo, Reggie Miller, Jermaine O'Neal and Paul George are the only Pacers to make consecutive All-Star teams.

“His future health is the No. 1 priority and we look forward to having him back at full strength for the 2020-21 season,” Pritchard said. “This is not a unique situation for our team, playing without key players like Victor and Jeremy Lamb. This team has shown great resolve in responding to adversity and we fully expect this will be no different. We remain excited about what they can accomplish in Orlando.”