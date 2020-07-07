NBA teams set to start Disney arrivals

After four months of waiting and planning, the NBA bubble is ready to be tested.

The first six teams – Brooklyn, Denver, Orlando, Phoenix, Utah and Washington – are scheduled to arrive today at the Disney complex. Another eight teams arrive Wednesday. The last eight, including the Indiana Pacers, arrive Thursday.

If the plan works, all teams will be at Disney for at least 5 1/2 weeks and some teams will be there for more than three months. Not everyone in the league has an abundance of optimism that the experiment – involving daily testing, separation from friends and family, and strict regulations at Disney – will be enough to complete the season.

“I'm not very confident,” New Orleans guard Brandon Ingram said. “But they've got us going ... so we'll see.”

On arrival, players and team staff will be immediately taken to a testing room at their hotel after clearing security. They'll receive a short briefing on the testing program, receive what will serve as their room key, then go through initial testing for the coronavirus and the presence of antibodies. Virus testing will continue daily; the antibody testing is intended to be a one-time event.

In their rooms, a welcome kit will include a thermometer, pulse oximeter and two optional items – a physical distancing sensor and an Oura Ring that tracks sleep and activity. There will also be personal protective equipment such as wipes to clean the exterior of their luggage.

“I think we're on the right path, we're on the right plan,” Houston general manager Daryl Morey said. “But I think every day there's new information so ... I think if anyone's certain about anything right now I think they're making a mistake. I think we all have to intelligently continue to understand the risks, manage the risks versus the potential outcomes, and go from there.”

For some teams, the getaway comes not long after the reality of the virus struck yet again.

Miami closed its facility late last week following positive test results, Milwaukee and Sacramento followed over the weekend, and now seven of the 22 Disney-bound teams have had to shutter their practice gyms.

All this comes with coronavirus numbers in Florida rising.

“As long as we try to (abide) by the rules, I think that's going to help get us through the season,” Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball said. “I can't really tell you whether it's going to work or not.”

Most every team is having its entire travel party arrive at once.

Phoenix general manager James Jones said some Suns players will be arriving separately, adding that some decisions have yet to be made.

“The initial adjustment will be tough,” Jones said. “The first five or six days – you're talking about quarantine, trying to get acclimated to new surroundings, trying to figure out your flow and rhythm. But once the games start, they're every other day, I think the players will be fine. You play a game on Monday, you're tired and recover on Tuesday, then you're right back at it on Wednesday.”