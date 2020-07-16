Oladipo is optimistic he'll return

Victor Oladipo dampened the hopes of Indiana Pacers fans when he said July 3 that he was planning to opt out of the NBA's restart, fearful that it would hinder his recovery from the ruptured quad he suffered in January 2019.

On Wednesday, though, the guard had changed his tune.

“If my body keeps trending and the situation keeps trending up, there's a strong possibility that I might play. I'm definitely trying to,” the former Indiana University star said from the Orlando bubble, during the Pacers' fourth day of practicing. “I'm coming out of here and working every day, working hard every day, trying to help my team trying to help myself.”

Oladipo had played in 13 games before COVID-19 halted play, averaging 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3 assists, below his career averages of 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists. But his minutes were being kept in check – he averaged 26 per game, down from 32 last season – and he wasn't yet 100% health-wise.

“I'm thankful for this organization – my teammates and my coaching staff – for backing me and just continuing to trust me,” Oladipo said. “(They) trust the fact that I'm listening to my body and trying to do what's best for my health – my mental health, internal health, and my physical health.”

The Pacers are also without Jeremy Lamb, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Feb. 22, less than three weeks before the season was halted. So having Oladipo would be a potential season-changer for the Pacers, who face the Philadelphia 76ers on Aug. 1 in Orlando.

“Coming down here and then getting some practices in, getting my feet under me and going out there playing with the guys, there's a possibility that I could play,” Oladipo said. “I'm just reassessing myself and my body every day. I think people fail to realize that the injury I have is very unique. No one of my stature or my abilities has ever had this injury before (to my knowledge), so there's no one else that I have to look up to or could assess from.

“I'm learning and growing as the days and weeks go on. ... I know what I'm capable of and I know what standard I have to (reach). I know how my body needs to feel in order to perform at the level that I'm capable of performing.”

Oladipo stressed he wasn't being disingenuous when he declared July 3 he wouldn't play. It's just that being able to participate in 5-on-5 activities, something he couldn't do during stay-at-home orders, has changed his mentality.

But Oladipo, a 28-year-old two-time all-star, a 2018 selection to the All-Defensive First Team, and the NBA's 2018 Most Improved Player, wants to preserve his body for the next 10 years and doesn't want to sacrifice that for success just this season.

“At the end of the day, my health is very important for me, ... so I'm monitoring it with extreme caution,” he said. “If I was your brother, if I was your son or husband or somebody you love, what would you tell me? ... You would say, 'Make sure you're healthy and do what's best for you.' You would say that. That's what all of you would say, if I was one of your loved ones. That's what anybody would say if I was one of their loved ones. Just because I'm an athlete and I perform at a high level, I can play the game of basketball, just be cognizant of the fact that I'm human.”

