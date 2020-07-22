It's a 'Whole New Game' as NBA restarts season

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – There's no bench. The courtside broadcasters will not be courtside. And the stat crew will be doing their work inside what loosely can be described as an oversized hockey penalty box.

The NBA comes back today with a very different look.

The league's marketing motto for the restart of the season at Walt Disney World is “Whole New Game,” and in many respects, that's very true. The arenas that will be used for the exhibitions, the seeding games that start July 30 and then the playoffs that are scheduled for mid-August through mid-October set up much differently than usual – all with safety during a pandemic very much in mind.

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers said league officials have been great, “they really have been. They've done everything right as far as I'm concerned.

“I mean, when you think that we're running a village for the first time, the league is doing pretty well in city management.”

The court dimensions, of course, are unchanged.

Everything else about an NBA game setup is new.

Seating in the bench areas will be assigned, with folding chairs set up on three rows instead of the customary two and spaced out several feet from one another – instead of players sitting shoulder-to-shoulder as they have in the past. And across the center stripe, the words “Black Lives Matter” are painted onto the surface.

The area where the official scorers, timers and statisticians sit is enclosed by plexiglass, with social distancing in that makeshift room as well. Broadcasters, who are courtside in normal circumstances, will be higher up and several feet further back from the playing surface.

The exhibitions that start today will be glorified scrimmages, designed to help the teams, the referees and even the game-night workers figure out how everything works. Teams have even collaborated on their game plans, asking one another what they want to work on in these matchups that won't count for anything.

They won't even have a game feel: No national anthems will be played, no starter introductions will take place, warmups might not even happen like usual and some real-game elements might get tested out to see what works. The first scrimmages for each team will also have 10-minute quarters, as opposed to the usual 12.

“I've just got to take it one game at a time, see what it's like during these scrimmages,” Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard said.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said he reached out to Utah's Quin Snyder and Sacramento's Luke Walton on how they wanted to make things work in their upcoming scrimmages, and other coaches have had similar conversations.

The Clippers play Orlando today. Rivers said he knows exactly what Magic coach Steve Clifford will do in that scrimmage, and Orlando knows the Clippers' plans as well.

“We're looking at this as an opportunity to get better for both teams,” Rivers said. “So, coaches are absolutely sharing things. We're asking them in this quarter can you do this, on-side, out-of-bounds, can you do this defense, then what do you want me to do? I think it's been great in that way.”

Tip-ins

Memphis will be without forward Justise Winslow for the rest of the NBA's restarted season because of an injured hip. Memphis currently holds the eighth spot in the Western Conference with a 31/2-game lead going into the NBA's seeding games. The Grizzlies' first opponent in a seeding game is the Trail Blazers on July 31. ...

Utah will honor Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan by wearing a patch on their team jerseys and warmups when the NBA season restarts. The patch features the number “1223,” which was the amount of total wins for Sloan in his 23 seasons as head coach of the Jazz. Sloan died in May of complications from Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia. He was 78. The team will wear the patch for the first time Thursday in a preseason game against Phoenix.