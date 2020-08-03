Celtics hold off late Blazers' rally

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 and the Boston Celtics built a big early lead before holding on for a 128-124 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

“That was a playoff-level energy that we had to play with at the end of the game,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “This is a great experience.”

Tatum, who added a career-high eight assists, rebounded from a terrible performance in a loss to Milwaukee on Friday when he scored just five points on 2-of-18 shooting.

“It's just about making the right reads,” Tatum said. “Seeing the double-teams. Making the right play. Jaylen was open and those were the right reads.”

Damian Lillard had 30 points and 16 assists for Portland. Jusuf Nurkic added 30 points in his second official game back after breaking his leg in March 2019.

Boston led by as many as 24 in the second quarter. But Portland opened the fourth quarter with a 15-4 run, with three 3-pointers from Lillard and two from CJ McCollum, to put them on top 101-98.

“If anything, we'll take away we played extremely well in the second half against a really good team,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “We don't have any time to have a hangover after a loss.”

Gary Trent Jr. hit a 3-pointer with less than 2 minutes to go before the Celtics used a 7-0 run to take a 125-119 lead with about 30 seconds left.

Carmelo Anthony got the Blazers within three with a 3-pointer and Gordon Hayward was called for a backcourt violation to give Portland the ball back. Lillard lost the ball and the Celtics were called for a foul to give Portland another possession with 6.8 seconds to go.

A layup by Nurkic cut the Cetlics' advantage to one with 3.4 seconds left and Hayward added two free throws to push the lead to 127-124. Nurkic's long inbounds pass bounced out of bounds to secure Boston's victory.

NETS 118, WIZARDS 110: Caris LeVert scored 25 of his 34 points in the second half to help the Nets move closer to a playoff berth.

Joe Harris scored a season-high 27 points and Jarrett Allen added 22 points and 15 rebounds for the Nets, who are seven games ahead of ninth-place Washington in the Eastern Conference standings.

Thomas Bryant had a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards.

SPURS 108, GRIZZLIES 106: DeMar DeRozan made two free throws with a second to play, moving the San Antonio Spurs into ninth place in the Western Conference.

In the closing seconds, DeRozan pump-faked Dillon Brooks into the air and drew the foul, then knocked down the foul shots. Jackson missed a long 3 on the final possession.

MAGIC 132, KINGS 116: Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Aaron Gordon scored 19 of his 22 points in the first half and the Orlando Magic continued a strong restart.

Terrence Ross scored 25 points as the Magic won a season-best fifth straight game going back to before the pandemic-forced shutdown in March.

Point guard De'Aaron Fox struggled, scoring 13 points after a career-high 39 in the restart opener for the Kings.