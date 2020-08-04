VanVleet's 36 guides Raptors

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Fred VanVleet made another case for a big payday later this year

VanVleet scored a career-high 36 points and made seven 3-pointers, and the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors added to their strong restart with a 107-103 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday.

VanVleet, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, finished 7 of 12 from beyond the 3-point arc and was a perfect 13 of 13 from the foul line, topping his 34-point total against the Pelicans last December.

The 26-year-old VanVleet is in the midst of a two-year, $18 million contract, but figures to cash in this coming offseason after helping the Raptors win a championship and then following that up with another strong season in which he's averaging 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds.

Pascal Siakam added 22 points and Kyle Lowry had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Raptors, who improved to 2-0 in the bubble. Toronto resumed its season by beating the Lakers and remains in second place in the Eastern Conference.

Goran Dragic had 25 points for the Heat.

Miami beat Toronto twice this season, but the Raptors avoided the season sweep behind VanVleet, who poured in deep 3s and repeatedly found his way to the foul line in the third quarter with strong drives.

The Raptors led by 17 midway through the third quarter before the Heat pulled ahead on Dragic's corner 3 with 10:11 remaining in the game. The Raptors regained command when Serge Ibaka, who had 15 points, added two dunks on back-to-back possessions.

Still, Miami wouldn't go away.

NUGGETS 121, THUNDER 113, OT: Michael Porter Jr. scored a career-high 37 points and Nikola Jokic had a triple-double to help Denver top Oklahoma City.

Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. He scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to help Denver strengthen its hold on third place in the Western Conference standings.

Porter, who averages just 7.5 points, had the big performance in only his third start of the season. His previous career high was 25 points. He also grabbed 12 rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points, Chris Paul had 23 and Danilo Gallinari added 20 for the Thunder, who also were short-handed. Thunder coach Billy Donovan said Dennis Schroder, Oklahoma City's No. 3 scorer for the season, left the bubble to join his wife for the birth of their second child.

PELICANS 109, GRIZZLIES 99: Brandon Ingram scored 24 points and the New Orleans Pelicans got a much-needed victory.

Zion Williamson had 23 points, seven rebounds and tied a career high with five assists in his most extensive playing time since returning to the NBA bubble.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 22 points for the Grizzlies, who fell to 0-3 since the NBA restart. Rookie Ja Morant struggled from the field, finishing with 11 points on 5-of-21 shooting.