Warren continues to score in Pacers' win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – T.J. Warren scored 32 points, tying Jermaine O'Neal's franchise record for most in a three-game span, to send the Indiana Pacers past the Orlando Magic 120-109 on Tuesday for their third consecutive victory.

Warren has topped the 30-point mark in each game at Walt Disney World, starting with his 53-point outburst in the opener. He has 119 points in the restart.

Myles Turner added 21 points for the Pacers.

Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, whose season-best, five-game winning streak ended. Aaron Gordon added 20 points for Orlando, trying to claim its second straight playoff appearance for the first time since a six-year run ended in 2011-12.

The Magic never had a chance Tuesday, though.

Warren again proved to be the catalyst as the Pacers scored the first 10 points and needed less than five minutes to take a 17-3 lead. They made it 43-20 after one and led by as much as 26 before Orlando righted itself in the second half.

The Magic opened the third quarter with eight straight points and eventually cut the deficit to 78-66 after back-to-back baskets from Vucevic. But Indiana responded with a 10-2 spurt to make it 88-68 and Orlando couldn't get closer than 12 until the final minute.

NETS 119, BUCKS 116: Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Brooklyn ahead to stay to keep the Bucks from clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Luwawu-Cabarrot finished with a career-high 26 points. Garrett Temple scored 19, Tyler Johnson and Justin Anderson each had 11 and Rodions Kurucs and Chris Chiozza had 10 apiece.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 points playing only the first half for Milwaukee, which has lost two of three seeding games. Kyle Korver scored 13 points, and Ersan Ilyasova had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Frank Mason III added 11 points.

The Nets have a patchwork lineup but are fighting Orlando for seventh place in the East and putting more distance between ninth-place Washington as they try to avoid a play-in for the final postseason spot.

MAVERICKS 114, KINGS 110, OT: Luka Doncic punctuated a triple-double by making the tiebreaking shot with 1:57 left in overtime to lead Dallas past Sacramento.

Doncic was sensational, finishing with 34 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 12 assists. Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and seven rebounds before fouling out late in regulation.

De'Aaron Fox scored 28 points and Buddy Hield had 21, but the Kings could not close out a game they controlled almost from the opening tip until the end of regulation.

SUNS 117, CLIPPERS 115: Devin Booker made a turnaround jumper over Paul George as time expired, capping a 35-point performance for Phoenix.

The Suns improved to 3-0 in the bubble as they chase a playoff spot.

Kawhi Leonard had tied the game with two free throws with 31.3 seconds to go. Ricky Rubio missed a shot after that and Ivica Zubac got the rebound, but he threw a bad pass that Mikal Bridges stole to give the Suns another chance.

Booker dribbled left before being cut off by Leonard. He turned the other direction and shot as George was closing, then crashed to the court as his teammates surrounded him to celebrate the victory.

HEAT 111, CELTICS 106: Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Miami never trailed to remain alone in the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference

The Celtics had their lead for the No. 3 seed cut to 11/2 games over the Heat.

Miami has a game lead on Indiana and improved to 2-1 so far in the seeding games, despite Jimmy Butler sitting out with a sore right ankle after playing Monday in a loss to Toronto.

Duncan Robinson also had 21 points for Miami.