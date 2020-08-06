Thunder beats up on Lakers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Chris Paul had 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 105-86 victory over the poor-shooting Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points and Steven Adams had 18 for the Thunder (42-25), who never trailed in their first win over the Lakers in four meetings this season. Oklahoma City pulled even with Houston for the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoff picture with five games left.

The 86 points were the fewest by the Lakers – and by a Thunder opponent – this season.

“We just tried to stick to the game plan,” Paul said.

“We tried to keep those guys off the (free throw) line as much as possible. We tried to build a wall up on LeBron when he's pushing it. Just trying to make it hard for them,” he added.

LeBron James had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers (51-16).

JAZZ 124, GRIZZLIES 115: Joe Ingles scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and Utah kept Memphis winless in the NBA bubble.

Mike Conley had 23 points and seven assists against his former team for the Jazz (43-25), who improved to 2-2 in the seeding round and nudged ahead of Houston (42-25) for the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings.

Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, while Grayson Allen had a career-high 20 points and six 3-pointers as the Grizzlies dropped to 0-4 in the seeding round.

76ERS 107, WIZARDS 98: Joel Embiid had 30 points and 11 rebounds, lifting Philadelphia despite losing two-time All-Star Ben Simmons to a knee injury in the third quarter.

There was no immediate word from the 76ers on the extent of Simmons' injury, which occurred as he landed awkwardly after grabbing an offensive rebound.

Tobias Harris added 17 points for the 76ers, who pulled within a game of the Pacers for fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

NUGGETS 132, SPURTS 126: Michael Porter Jr. had 30 points and 15 rebounds, as Denver rallied in the fourth quarter for the win.

Nikola Jokic added 25 points and 11 assists. Jerami Grant finished with 22 points.