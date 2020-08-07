Pacers' momentum slowed

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Red-hot Phoenix finally cooled off T.J. Warren. Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the Suns beat the Indiana Pacers 114-99 Thursday for their fourth straight win.

Warren was limited to 16 points on 7-of-20 shooting for Indiana. Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points, six assists and six rebounds to lead the Pacers, who fell to 3-1 in Orlando.

Warren had been red hot since his arrival in the bubble, scoring 32 points in a 120-109 win over Orlando. His 119 points over three games stand as the most in franchise history for a three-game span.

“We can't forget we have been playing well up until this point,” Pacers guard Victor Oladipo said. “It's just one loss.”

The Suns have now climbed out of the basement in the West among the teams in Orlando to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Devin Booker added 20 points and 10 assists, and Cameron Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Suns pulled away with a 21-0 run that bridged the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth.

“The sky is the limit right now,” Dario Saric said.

Trailing 75-72 with 2:10 left in the third quarter, Saric scored nine of Phoenix's 14 points, and Cameron Payne added the other five as the Suns finished the quarter on a 14-0 tear. Saric also had four rebounds during the stretch.

“We were playing with a bench that hasn't really played together,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said of the team's scoring drought. “We didn't have a flow all night long.”

The Suns did most of their damage with Booker on the bench with five fouls.

Saric finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Payne added 15 points.

