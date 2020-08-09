Lillard misses cost Blazers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Clippers coach Doc Rivers rested Kawhi Leonard and sat Paul George for the final five minutes following Los Angeles' plan to restrict playing time.

They still pulled out a very big win over the Portland Trail Blazers when All-Star Damian Lillard missed a couple free throws late.

“We still feel we should win regardless of who's in the game,” George said. “We still have a high expectation. I think we showed it, what we're capable of, not having all our guys on the floor at one time.”

Rodney McGruder hit a 3-pointer with 26.5 seconds left, and the Clippers beat the Trail Blazers 122-120 on Saturday.

Portland had a chance to ensure a play-in for the Western Conference's final playoff berth and eliminate Sacramento with a win. The Trail Blazers led much of the game, but the NBA's top-scoring team inside the bubble was outscored 12-5 in the final 96 seconds.

“We had our chances,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “Give the Clippers credit. They had a bunch of young guys running around. ... We didn't make the plays. I mean point blank last two minutes we didn't make the plays at either end to win a game.”

George finished with 21 points. Landry Shamet scored 19, Reggie Jackson added 17, Marcus Morris Sr. 15, JaMychal Green 13 and Lou Williams 12.

CJ McCollum led Portland with 29 points, hitting 6 of 13 3s. Gary Trent Jr. also made six 3s and finished with 22 points. Damian Lillard had 22, Carmelo Anthony added 21 and Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

NUGGETS 134, JAZZ 132, 2OT: Jamal Murray scored 23 points in his first game of the NBA restart, including the tying and go-ahead baskets as Denver won in two overtimes.

The Nuggets overcame Donovan Mitchell's 35 points for Utah, including a 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining in the second overtime. But he missed a desperation heave from near half-court as the game ended.

Murray sank a fallaway jumper for a 123-all tie and then beat the shot clock with a go-ahead 3-pointer.

Nikola Jokic scored 10 of his 30 points in the first overtime for Denver, which solidified its hold on third place in the Western Conference playoff standings.

SUNS 119, HEAT 112: Devin Booker scored 35 points and Jevon Carter added a season-high 20 as Phoenix remained undefeated in the NBA restart. Carter made six of eight 3-pointers as the Suns improved to 5-0 in the restart.

Miami is currently the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro each had 25 points to lead the Heat.

The Suns continued to thrive as the only undefeated team and biggest surprise in the Disney bubble.