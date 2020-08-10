Lillard scores 51 to carry Blazers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Damian Lillard scored 51 points after a frustrating finish a night earlier, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 124-121 on Sunday.

It was a day of redemption for the star point guard. On Saturday, he missed a pair of free throws with 18.6 seconds to go and a 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds left in a 122-117 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Portland bounced back and pulled within a half-game of Memphis for eighth place in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers increased their chances of qualifying for the play-in series, which will start Saturday.

The 76ers lost much more than the game. All-Star center Joel Embiid left in the first quarter with what the team called a left ankle injury, and he did not return. He contested a shot, then backed up and stepped awkwardly into the stanchion. He had been averaging 30 points per game since the restart.

It was more bad injury news for the 76ers. All-Star point guard Ben Simmons is out indefinitely with an injured left knee.

Josh Richardson scored a season-high 34 points and Alec Burks added 20 for Philadelphia.

The 76ers would have moved into a tie with the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a win.

Without their stars, the 76ers fell behind by 17 in the second quarter and trailed 67-58 at halftime.

RAPTORS 108, GRIZZLIES 99: Pascal Siakam scored 26 points as Toronto prevented Memphis from clinching a spot in the Western Conference play-in series.

Norman Powell scored 16 points and Kyle Lowry added 15 for the Raptors, who clinched the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and their fifth consecutive season with at least 50 wins.

Dillon Brooks scored 25 points, Grayson Allen matched a season high with 20 and Ja Morant had 17 points and 10 assists for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies dropped to 1-5 in the restart and are barely hanging on to eighth place in the West, with Portland, Phoenix and San Antonio close behind. There will be a play-in series in the West, starting Saturday.

Toronto scored 40 points in the second quarter and led 60-54 at halftime.

SPURS 122, PELICANS 113:DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points, and Rudy Gay added 19 to lead San Antonio, which handed a blow to New Orleans' postseason hopes.

Dejounte Murray scored 18 for the Spurs. Derrick White added 16 before leaving early in the third quarter with a bruised knee.

JJ Redick scored 31 points with a season-high eight 3-pointers for New Orleans, which got 25 from Zion Williamson and 17 from Brandon Ingram.

CELTICS 122, MAGIC 119, OT: Gordon Hayward hit three free throws with 2:29 left in overtime as Boston claimed its their third straight victory.

The Celtics hadn't scored in overtime until Hayward went to the line after being fouled by Nikola Vucevic. His free throws put Boston up 115-114 as the Celtics scored 10 of the first 15 points in overtime.

Hayward finished with 31 points and Jayson Tatum scored 29, including the tying basket with 4.2 seconds left in regulation. Jaylen Brown had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Brad Wanamaker had 10 points.

Boston came in locked into the No. 3 seed in the East after Toronto's win over Memphis earlier Sunday. The Celtics now are 4-2 inside the bubble.

The Magic also already had a playoff berth clinched despite losing three straight.