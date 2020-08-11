Heat stymies Warren in downing Pacers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Jimmy Butler returned from a foot injury and scored 19 points, Derrick Jones scored 18 and the Miami Heat kept T.J. Warren largely in check on the way to a 114-92 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Tyler Herro scored 17, and Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder each added 14 for Miami, which snapped a two-game slide.

Warren scored 12 for Indiana on 5 for 14 shooting in 29 minutes. He came into Monday averaging a bubble-leading 34.8 points per game on 61% shooting from the field, 56% from 3-point range, but never got rolling against Butler and the Heat.

Victor Oladipo scored 14 and Malcolm Brogdon added 12 for Indiana.

Miami moved a game ahead of Indiana in the race for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Heat (44-27) and Pacers (43-28) both have two games left, and sixth-place Philadelphia (42-28) ends its regular season with three games in four days starting today.

SUNS 128, THUNDER 110: Devin Booker scored 35 points as Phoenix improved to 6-0 in the restart to improve its playoff chances.

The Suns entered the day just 11/2 games behind eighth-place Memphis in the Western Conference standings and a game behind ninth-place Portland.

MAVERICKS 122, JAZZ 114: Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 27 points as Dallas rallied from a 22-point deficit in the second half. Seth Curry added 22 for Dallas, which staged its biggest comeback since February 2016.

Dallas won despite playing without stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, who were both resting because of nagging injuries.

The Mavericks trailed 78-56 with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.

RAPTORS 114, BUCKS 106: Chris Boucher scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Toronto.

Milwaukee, which has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, was without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, who missed the game after undergoing oral surgery. For Toronto, the East's No. 2 seed, Kyle Lowry sat out with a sore lower back, Serge Ibaka missed the game with a bruised right knee and Fred Van Vleet was out with a hyperextended right knee.