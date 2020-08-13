Pacers hold off Rockets' surge

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Myles Turner had 18 points, reserve Edmond Sumner added a season-high 17 and Indiana held off a late rally by Houston and James Harden to break a five-game losing streak to the Rockets, 108-104 on Wednesday.

It looked as if the Pacers had locked up the win when they went up 104-90 with 5:05 remaining. That's when Harden got Houston going, cutting it to 106-104 on with a driving basket with 27 seconds to go.

Harden had 11 of Houston's 14 points during the surge.

But after Victor Oladipo missed a 3-pointer, Turner tipped out the rebound to Justin Holiday with six seconds left. Holiday hit two foul shots to finish off Indiana's first victory over Houston since February 2017.

Indiana coach Nate McMillan let starters like Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. Warren rest because of lingering injuries. The coach was glad to see the rest of the lineup step up in the absence of the pair, who've combined to average 36 points in a game this season.

“I think all of our guys, it seems like when they get an opportunity to play, they've done some good things. We had a number of guys out tonight. We wanted to give some guys opportunities and they played well,” McMillan said.

Harden could not get off a final 3-pointer before the buzzer sounded. The Rockets have lost two straight for the first time since the NBA restarted the season.

Harden had 45 points and tied his career high with 17 rebounds. He came an assist shy of his fifth triple-double this season. It was Harden's 21st game this season with 40 points or more.

Holiday also has 18 points for the Pacers. Oladipo and Doug McDermont had 16 points apiece. Turner led the Pacers with 12 rebounds.

Jeff Green had 14 points for Houston. The Rockets struggled from the outside, going just 16 of 57 on 3-pointers.

“They take a lot of threes, but they miss a lot of threes,” McMillan said. “What we wanted to do is make sure that we won those long rebounds. We wanted to turn those into transition points.”

McMillan said Warren didn't play because of plantar faciitis, something he's dealt with all season. The coach was unsure if Warren would play in the regular-season finale Friday.

Before the game, McMillan and the Pacers agreed upon a contract extension, adding another year to his current deal, which was set to expire after next season.

“It's just a one-year extension. I felt that was appropriate for both sides,” McMillan told reporters on a pregame Zoom call. “Normally, I don't do any negotiations till after the season. But this has been an unusual season for all of us – coaches, players and management – and we'd been talking about this. We just thought a one-year extension really was appropriate.”

The relationship between McMillan and president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard predates their arrival in Indianapolis.

After Pritchard finished the 2004-05 season as Portland's interim coach, he became the team's assistant general manager and was later promoted to GM before he was fired in June 2010. McMillan, meanwhile, replaced Pritchard as coach in July 2005 and went 266-269 with the Trail Blazers over the next seven seasons.

Pritchard joined the Pacers in 2011-12 as director of player personnel. McMillan was hired as an Indiana assistant three years later.

McMillan has gone 182-136 in four seasons, taking the Pacers to the playoffs every year, and breaking a tie with Rick Carlisle for the third-most career victories in the franchise's NBA history. The Pacers finish the regular season Friday against Miami, whom they will meet in the playoffs.

When the playoffs begin next week, McMillan will be trying to lead the Pacers into the second round for the first time since 2014.

“What Nate has done in four seasons with our franchise merits this extension,” Pritchard said. “Between injuries and changes in personnel, he and his coaching staff have adapted and produced positive results.

“He also represents the franchise, the city and our state in a first-class manner.''

McMillan is 659-588 in 16 seasons as a head coach, putting him 22nd in NBA history in victories.

“Great news coming from the front office today that they have extended Coach another year,” guard Brogdon wrote on Twitter.