Indians continue mastery of Tigers

DETROIT – Franmil Reyes homered and drove in three, and the Cleveland Indians beat Detroit for a club-record 18th consecutive time, topping the Tigers 10-5 on Friday night.

The Indians' previous longest winning streak against one opponent was a 17-game run against the Baltimore Orioles in 1954.

Aaron Civale (2-2) improved to 3-0 in four career starts against the Tigers, giving up four runs, eight hits and a walk in six innings.

Ivan Nova (1-1) allowed eight runs, five hits and two walks in 31/3 innings for Detroit.

The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the second on Reyes' drive over the Indians bullpen and onto the second level of shrubs behind the left-center field fence. The homer was estimated at 462 feet. Reyes played for the TinCaps in 2014 and '15.

Willi Castro's sacrifice fly made it 2-1 in the bottom of the inning, and Detroit went ahead on Niko Goodrum's two-run homer in the third. Victor Reyes followed with a triple, but Civale retired the next three batters to get out of the inning.

Cleveland took an 8-3 lead with six runs in the fourth, including five before Nova could get an out. Francisco Lindor singled, Carlos Santana walked and Reyes tied it with a single. After a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, Santana beat first baseman Jeimer Candelario's throw to the plate on a ground ball.

Domingo Santana hit Nova's next pitch for a three-run homer to put Cleveland ahead 7-3. Nova got one out in the inning but was removed after Delino DeShields' single. Daniel Norris allowed a base hit to Cesar Hernandez, and DeShields scored on a groundout.

REDS 8, PIRATES 1: In Cincinnati, Jesse Winker had his first career two homer game, and Sonny Gray continued his torrid strikeout pace as Cincinnati broke open a close contest with five runs in the last two innings.

Nick Castellanos added a three-run homer off Chris Stratton to cap Cincinnati's four-run seventh.

Gray (4-1) struck out 10, raising his season total to 45, a franchise record for a pitcher's first five appearances. Luis Castillo set the previous mark of 41 in 2019.

Gray gave up five hits and one run in 62/3 innings.