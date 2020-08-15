Pacers win; Heat forward hurt

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Doug McDermott scored 23 points and the Indiana Pacers beat Miami 109-92 on Friday in a game delayed for several minutes late in the third quarter when Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. was carted off the court.

Jones was attempting to get around a screen when he collided with 6-foot-11 Indiana center Goga Bitadze and fell to the floor. Jones lay on his stomach with his right arm on the back of his head for several minutes before he was fitted for a neck brace and carted off the floor.

The Heat announced via Twitter on Friday night that Jones suffered a neck strain and had undergone an MRI, CT scan and concussion test. The Heat said Jones would be re-evaluated over the weekend.

The injury to the NBA's reigning slam dunk champion came on a day when both teams were trying to stay healthy for their upcoming first-round playoff matchup.

“That just takes the air out of the building,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Even as competitors, you don't want it on either side. You just want to be able to get through this game and be able to have everybody available for the playoffs.”

The Heat sat All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler as well as Goran Dragic, Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala. T.J. Warren, Domantas Sabonis, Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner didn't play for Indiana.

Malcolm Brogdon had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pacers, who led nearly the entire way. Alize Johnson, a seldom-used 6-foot-9 forward, had 11 points and 17 rebounds to set career highs in both categories.

“He did what he always does,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said of Johnson's breakout performance. “He's been in the G League (with the Mad Ants) a lot for us, but he has always been a guy that rebounds the ball. He plays a lot bigger than he is.”

Bulls fire Boylan

The Chicago Bulls fired coach Jim Boylen, the new front office beginning its remake of a team that missed the playoffs again.

The Bulls were 22-43 and were one of the eight teams that didn't qualify for the NBA's restart. That meant they wouldn't make the postseason for the fourth time in five years.

Chicago then hired Arturas Karnisovas as executive vice president of basketball operations, and Friday he decided he wanted a new coach.

“This was a very difficult decision, but it is time for our franchise to take that next step as we move in a new direction and era of Chicago Bulls basketball,” Karnisovas said in a statement. “Jim is a great human being that cares deeply about this organization and the game of basketball.”

Boylen finished 39-84 as Bulls coach. He joined the franchise as associate head coach during the 2015-16 season and became head coach Dec. 3, 2018.