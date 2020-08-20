Celtics cruise to 2-0 lead

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Jayson Tatum scored 33 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-101 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Tatum scored a career playoff high for the second straight game after scoring 32 points in the opener Monday.

Kemba Walker added 22 points and Jaylen Brown had 20 for the Celtics. Boston shot 51% from the field and committed just seven turnovers, including two in the first three quarters.

Joel Embiid had 34 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers, and Josh Richardson added 18 points.

The Celtics lost starting forward Gordon Hayward to a right ankle sprain in Game 1, and expect him to be out for approximately four weeks. Marcus Smart stepped into the starting lineup, and Boston adjusted seamlessly.

The 76ers led by 14 in the first quarter, but the Celtics rallied to lead 65-57 at halftime.

Brown's 360-degree dunk with just under eight minutes left in the third quarter put the Celtics up 74-59. Boston extended its lead to 98-75 at the end of the third quarter. The Celtics held the 76ers to 22 percent shooting in the period.

RAPTORS 104, NETS 99: Fred VanVleet had 24 points and 10 assists, Norman Powell had a big game off the bench with 24 points and the defending NBA champion Toronto held on for the win.

The victory gave the Raptors a 2-0 lead in the first round playoff series.

Kyle Lowry had 21 points, nine rebounds and forced a big turnover in the closing seconds for the second seeded Raptors.

The Nets were led by Garrett Temple's 21 points.

The Raptors raced to a 33-point second quarter lead in Game 1 and blew out the Nets 134-110 after converting a franchise playoff record 22 3-pointers on 44 attempts.

But this game was much closer as the Nets built a 14-point lead in the first quarter.

The Raptors didn't take their first lead of the game until nine minutes remained when OG Anunoby drove the lane and scored on a left-handed dunk. Toronto was in control after that, stretching the lead to eight on Powell's drive and dunk from the right wing.

JAZZ 124, NUGGETS 105: Donovan Mitchell scored 21 of his 30 points in a big third quarter and Utah drew even in the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Mitchell was 10 of 14 from the floor, helped the Jazz break open the game in the third quarter and increase the lead to 31 in the fourth.

His performance was on the heels of scoring a Jazz playoff-record 57 points in a 135-125 overtime loss in Game 1. Mitchell was the focus of Denver's defense, which helped open up other avenues for teammates.

Jordan Clarkson scored a personal playoff-best 26 points on a day the Jazz shot 51.7% percent from the floor. They also had 32 assists and hit 20 3-pointers.

Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. had 28 points, and Nikola Jokic added 28 points and 11 rebounds.

It was a rare blowout in what's been a tight showdown between the two teams all season. Despite Denver winning the previous four games, counting the regular season, the total margin was only 21 points.

Guard Mike Conley could back for the next game. He returned to the bubble Monday night after leaving for the birth of his son.