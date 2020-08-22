Celtics use late run to down 76ers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Kemba Walker scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics closed with a 10-0 run to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 102-94 on Friday night for a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.

Jaylen Brown had 21 points and Jason Tatum added 15 for the Celtics.

Joel Embiid had 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead the 76ers. They shot 29.5% from the field.

Boston led 51-49 at the half, with Embiid carrying Philadelphia with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

The Celtics were able to stay close despite Tatum picking up his third foul near the end of the first quarter and having to sit the entire second quarter. Tatum entered the game averaging 32.5 points on 10-of-17 shooting from 3-point range in the series.

Midway through the third, Walker completed a personal 8-0 run with a fast-break layup and foul on Embiid – his fourth. But Philadelphia didn't fold with its All-Star center on the bench, instead battling back to tie it.

The Celtics entered the game having outscored the 76ers 87-42 from beyond the 3-point arc but were just 8 of 31 on Friday night. Yet that was better than the 76ers, who were 9 of 39.

RAPTORS 117, NETS 92: Pascal Siakam scored 26 points as Toronto went up 3-0 in a playoff series for the first time in franchise history.

The defending champs now can eliminate the Nets on Sunday.

“Our goal is always to win, and that's what we came into the game for and I don't think we worried about that,” Siakam said of making some team history with the 3-0 lead. “It's just about taking every game and then going out and trying to get a win.”

Fred VanVleet scored 22 points, shooting 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Reserve Serge Ibaka added 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Kyle Lowry had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Norman Powell added 11 points.

Tyler Johnson led the Nets with 23 points. Caris LeVert scored 15, Chris Chiozza had 14 points off the bench and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had 10.

The Raptors, who led wire-to-wire in winning Game 1, never trailed in this game. VanVleet opened with a 3 for Toronto, and Johnson answered with a 3 before Lowry's 3 put the Raptors ahead to stay. They led by as much as 31 in the fourth quarter.

Toronto led 24-17 at the end of the first quarter and 57-42 at the end of the second. Jarrett Allen, who had a double-double in each of the first two games, finally scored his first points on a pair of free throws with 6:23 left as the Nets chewed away at that lead, but Toronto led 84-68 at the end of the third.

Toronto's 3-0 lead now leaves only Minnesota and the Clippers as the other NBA franchises never to hold a 3-0 lead in either a best-of-seven or a best-of-five playoff series.

JAZZ 124, NUGGETS 87: Mike Conley made a career playoff-high seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points in his return from quarantine as Utah took a 2-1 series lead.

The 37-point loss tied the third-worst in Denver's playoff history. The record is 44 against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22, 1985.

Conley left the NBA bubble for the birth of his son and returned Monday night. He went through a four-day quarantine that ended Friday. He was 7 of 8 from 3-point range and had four assists.

Rudy Gobert had a career playoff-high 24 points courtesy of numerous easy dunks and layups. He also had 14 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell was held “in check” – as much as he can – with 20 points. He had a Jazz playoff-record 57 in Game 1 and 30 in Game 2.

Utah led by 25 in the second quarter, built it up to 30 in the third quarter on a breakaway dunk from Mitchell and extended it to 39 in the fourth.

It's the second straight lopsided win for the Jazz in the series after dropping Game 1 in overtime.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 15 points. The Nuggets had 17 turnovers and shot 37.5% from the floor.