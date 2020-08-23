Milwakee gets hot in shooting down Magic

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 121-107 on Saturday for a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Antetokounmpo went 12 of 14 as the top-seeded Bucks shot 56.1% from the floor. Khris Middleton had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

“I was just trying to play hard,” Antetokounmpo said. “Obviously it was an early game today; we played at 1 p.m. (when) usually we're not as focused. ... I was trying to set the tone, play hard, guard my guy, take that individual challenge with my guy, trying to be active. I was just trying to be all over the place.”

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Monday.

Game 3 included a second-quarter scuffle between Orlando forward James Ennis and Milwaukee forward Marvin Williams, who were both ejected after exchanging shoves. The incident occurred as both players were heading back up the floor after battling for rebounding position.

Ennis had been in the starting lineup for Orlando, which already was playing without forwards Jonathan Isaac and Aaron Gordon, guard Michael Carter-Williams and center Mo Bamba due to a variety of injuries and illnesses.

D.J. Augustin scored 24 points for Orlando. Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross added 20 points each.

The skirmish between Ennis and Williams took place during a 13-0 run that put the Bucks in control of the game.

THUNDER 119, ROCKETS 107, OT: Dennis Schroder scored 29 points, Chris Paul added 26 points and Oklahoma City dominated in overtime to cut its deficit in the first-round series to 2-1.

James Harden scored 38 points for Houston but fouled out 53 seconds into overtime – the first time he's fouled out this season.

The Thunder scored the first 12 points of overtime, powered by two 3-pointers from Paul, to take a 116-104 lead.

Houston missed its first seven shots of overtime before Danuel House made a 3-pointer with less than a minute left.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Monday.

The Thunder had a balanced scoring attack, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander adding 23 points and Danilo Gallinari had 20.

Paul made a basket to putt the Thunder within three, House then stepped out of bounds to give the Thunder the ball back. A layup by Steven Adams cut it to 102-101 with less than 30 seconds to go in the fourth.

After a Harden free throw, Gilgeous-Alexander put Oklahoma City up 104-103 with a 3 from the corner with 14.3 seconds left.

House made a free throw to tie. Paul's reverse layup rolled across the rim and out to send it to overtime.