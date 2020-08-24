Doncic leads Mavs in OT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Luka Doncic hit a deep, step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a triple-double on a sprained ankle and the short-handed Dallas Mavericks beat the the Los Angeles Clippers 135-133 in overtime Sunday to even the playoff series at two games apiece.

Doncic had 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double.

Marcus Morris hit a 3-pointer with 9 seconds remaining in OT to give the Clippers the lead. It simply set the stage for Doncic's winner over Reggie Jackson.

The Mavericks had their biggest playoff comeback, overcoming a 21-point, second- quarter deficit. They had a 16-0 run in the third to take the lead -- and led by 12 points in the fourth before the Clippers rallied.

CELTICS 110, 76ERS 106: Kemba Walker scored 32 points, and Boston pulled away in the fourth quarter to complete a first-round series sweep.

Jayson Tatum added 28 points and had a playoff career-high 15 rebounds for Boston, which advances to the Eastern semifinals and a meeting with the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors.

Boston's win marks the first sweep in 15 playoff series meetings between the teams. It also is the third straight season that Philadelphia has failed to advance past the second round.

RAPTORS 150, NETS 122: Norman Powell scored 29 points, fellow reserve Serge Ibaka added 27 points and 15 rebounds as Toronto completed a first-round series sweep.

The Raptors lost Kyle Lowry to an ankle injury in the first quarter, but the defending NBA champions had more than enough depth and power left to wrap up the first sweep in franchise history and set up a series with the Boston Celtics.