Thunder rallies to even series

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Dennis Schroder scored a career playoff-high 30 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 15 points down in the third quarter to beat the Houston Rockets 117-114 on Monday to even the first-round Western Conference playoff series at two wins apiece.

Chris Paul scored 26 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder, which won despite allowing 23 3-pointers.

James Harden had 32 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds for Houston. Eric Gordon scored 23 points and Danuel House added 21 for the Rockets, who won the first two games of the series.

Former Thunder star Russell Westbrook sat out for Houston again with a strained right quad. The All-Star point guard has not played in the series.

BUCKS 121, MAGIC 106: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assistsas Milwaukee won to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round series.

The Bucks' Khris Middleton scored 18 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 10 rebounds after being held to one field goal in the first three quarters on 1-of-9 shooting.

Wesley Matthews added 12 points for the Bucks, who can close out the Magic on Wednesday.

Nikola Vucevic finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for Orlando.