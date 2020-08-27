NBA, others halt play in protest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Making their strongest statement yet in the fight against racial injustice, players from six NBA teams decided not to play postseason games on Wednesday in a boycott that quickly reverberated across other professional leagues.

Also called off: Some games in Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the three WNBA contests, as players across four leagues decided the best way to use their platform and demand change was to literally step off the playing surface.

Players made the extraordinary decisions to protest the shooting by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday of Jacob Blake, a Black man, apparently in the back while three of his children looked on.

Kenosha is about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. That city's NBA team, the Bucks, started the boycotts Wednesday by refusing to emerge from their locker room to play a playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

“There has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball,” said Bucks guard Sterling Brown, who joined teammate George Hill in reading a statement on the team's behalf. Brown has a federal lawsuit pending against the city of Milwaukee alleging he was targeted because he was Black and that his civil rights were violated in January 2018 when officers used a stun gun on him after a parking violation.

The NBA's board of governors have called a meeting today to discuss the new developments, said a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the meeting plan was not revealed publicly.

“The baseless shootings of Jacob Blake and other black men and women by law enforcement underscores the need for action,” the NBA Coaches Association said in a statement. “Not after the playoffs, not in the future, but now.”

The statement by the Bucks also called for state lawmakers to reconvene and take immediate action “to address issues of police accountability, brutality, and criminal justice reform.”

“I couldn't agree more. Thank you, Bucks,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tweeted.

The NBA did not say when Wednesday's games would be played or if today's schedule of three more games involving six other teams would be affected. NBA players and coaches were meeting Wednesday night to determine next steps, presumably including whether the season should continue.

“We fully support our players and the decision they made,” Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan said in a joint statement. “Although we did not know beforehand, we would have wholeheartedly agreed with them. The only way to bring about change is to shine a light on the racial injustices that are happening in front of us.”

Added Jeanie Buss, the governor of the Lakers, in a tweet: “I stand behind our players, today and always. After more than 400 years of cruelty, racism and injustice, we all need to work together to say enough is enough.”

Several NBA players, including the Lakers' LeBron James, tweeted out messages demanding change. Some teams including Boston, Orlando and Utah released messages supporting the players.

“We weren't given advanced notice about the decision but we are happy to stand in solidarity with Milwaukee, Jacob, and the entire NBA community,” Orlando guard Michael Carter-Williams said. “Change is coming.”

Magic players and referees were on the basketball court for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor. The National Basketball Referees Association said it “stands in solidarity” with the players, and teams including Orlando and Boston released statements or tweets of support.

“Players have, once again, made it clear – they will not be silent on this issue,” National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts said.

Demanding societal change and ending racial injustice has been a major part of the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World. The phrase “Black Lives Matter” is painted on the arena courts, players are wearing messages urging change on their jerseys and coaches are donning pins demanding racial justice as well.

Many players wrestled for weeks about whether it was even right to play, fearing that a return to games would take attention off the deaths of, among others, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in recent months.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot when police officers burst into her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation on March 13. The warrant was in connection with a suspect who did not live there and no drugs were found. Then on May 25, Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into the Black man's neck for nearly eight minutes – all captured on a cell phone video.

Hill said after Blake's shooting that he felt players shouldn't have come to Disney.

“We're the ones getting killed,” Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who is Black, said in an emotional speech Tuesday night.

“We're the ones getting shot. We're the ones that we're denied to live in certain communities. We've been hung. We've been shot. And all you do is keep hearing about fear. It's amazing why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back. And it's just, it's really so sad.”

Players from Boston and Toronto met Tuesday to discuss boycotting Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series, which had been scheduled for today. NBPA officers were part of those meetings, and Miami forward Andre Iguodala – one of those officers – said around 2:15 p.m. that he did not believe a boycott plan had been finalized.

Among those who supported the players' decision not to play was former Purdue forward and Huntington North graduate Chris Kramer, who played for the Mad Ants from 2010 to 2011.

“Respect to the NBA players for boycotting and taking a united stance!”, he wrote on Twitter.

Butler basketball coach LaVall Jordan tweeted his support for former Pacer Hill.

“So much respect for George Hill's heart to stand for what he believes,” Jordan wrote on Twitter. “Proud of his willingness to use courageously his voice & platform.”

Meanwhile, Notre Dame football continued a summer that has seen the program attack racial injustice like never before in its history. More than two months after the Irish hosted a Juneteenth march and rally on campus, the official Notre Dame football Twitter account tweeted out another declaration of the program's support for the Black Lives Matter movement with the phrase “Stand Together.” After some fans replied to the tweet saying they would not be buying tickets to Irish games anymore, players began pushing back against that sentiment.

“If you are in the comments claiming you are no longer a fan, on behalf of all black athletes, students, and alumni of Notre Dame... Good F***** Riddance!” wide receiver Braden Lenzy tweeted.

“I've seen it all,” cornerback Shaun Crawford wrote. “The comments don't reflect this university but they do reflect why we are speaking up for love, peace, AND equality! Keep pushing the standard”

Other Irish players and future players emphasized that their humanity extends beyond the football field.

“Athletes are regular people too,” defensive lineman Ja'Mion Franklin wrote on Twitter. “We're not machines like some of y'all just think. Seeing what's going on to people who look like me, that s--- hurts.”

“I'm more than a football player, REMEMBER THAT!!!,” four-star 2021 offensive line recruit Blake Fisher tweeted. “When I take off the pads and helmet, will you still look at me the same??”

At Purdue Fort Wayne, the men's basketball team unveiled the Mastodon Voting Initiative, a plan, in the works since just after the death of George Floyd, that aims to get every athlete at PFW registered to vote. The basketball team is also challenging each athlete to get one additional PFW student registered.

“The purpose of this initiative is to promote the change we want to see in our society,” PFW guard Jarred Godfrey said in a statement. “As well as stand up for our beliefs by participating in the political process. (This) has been a tumultuous year and we want to be leaders on campus and in our community by helping educate Purdue Fort Wayne students on the importance and logistics of voting. We are committed to finding new ways to improve this world one person at a time daily and learning how to positively lead.”

Journal Gazette sports writer Dylan Sinn contributed to this report.