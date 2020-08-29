NBA teams to return to court today

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – NBA players want change that makes their communities safer. They want people to vote – hopefully in their home arenas.

And they want to keep playing basketball.

Teams returned to the court Friday after the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed on commitments that made players comfortable continuing.

An emotional Chris Paul, the union president, detailed the events of the previous two days, when players upset by the latest police shooting of a Black man left them considering leaving the Disney campus and going home.

“We're all hurt, we're all tired of just seeing the same thing over and over again and everybody just expects us to be OK just because we get paid great money,” Paul said. “We're human, we have real feelings, and I'm glad that we got a chance to get in a room and talk with one another and not just cross paths and say good luck in your game today.”

All 13 teams remaining in the postseason scheduled practice Friday – the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, as Paul noted. Games are to resume today.

Play stopped Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn't take the court for their playoff game against Orlando, showing their frustration with the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and acts of racial injustice.

Games were postponed the last two days, during which players met among themselves and with coaches and owners before an agreement to resume was reached.

“The key to this thing is that I think we all needed to take a breath,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “We needed a moment to breathe. It's not lost on me that George Floyd didn't get that moment. But we did and we took it. And the players took it, and they got to refocus on the things that they wanted to focus on outside of their jobs.”

High on that list is voting, mentioned frequently in a joint statement by the league and the NBPA.

The sides say they will immediately establish a social justice coalition, made up of players, coaches and owners, that would focus on issues such as voting access and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.

Many within the league of primarily Black players have focused on the importance of voting, and the need for places in inner cities where minorities can do so safely. With no NBA games to play be played in November, arenas are an ideal place for it.

Atlanta, Detroit, Charlotte and Sacramento were already on board. Rivers said Miami is working hard to make its facility available and all team owners who also control their arena property will work with local officials to turn their buildings into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for safe, in-person voting.

NHL: A day after NHL players showed a united front, prompting the league to postpone two nights of playoff games to focus on racial injustice concerns, veteran Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn wasn't deviating from the message.

“Thanks for the question. I appreciate that,” Coburn began during the Lightning's Zoom conference call Friday. “But for the most part, and especially today and yesterday, we kind of want to make sure we keep our attention and the conversation around the issues.”

Questions about lineup changes, power plays and competing on consecutive nights were placed on pause along with Friday's two scheduled games.

The emphasis was instead on more important societal matters taking place outside the playoff bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, and on the player-driven conversations that led to the NHL joining North America's other pro sports leagues in stopping play.

“I think the other leagues initiated this,” Coburn said, referring to the NBA and other sports, which postponed games Wednesday while the NHL continued to play. “I think for us, we're at the table now, and that's really the important thing.”

The NHL altered its schedule with three games each set for today and Sunday.

NASCAR: NASCAR drivers do not plan to skip tonight's race at Daytona International Speedway to raise awareness of social and racial injustices.

Bubba Wallace, the only full-time Black driver in the elite Cup Series, said that decision should not be interpreted as “turning away from the dark and evil acts that have taken over our nation.”

“I hope you all understand that by us continuing to race this weekend, DOES NOT mean we are stepping down and turning away from the dark and evil acts that have taken over our nation,” Wallace tweeted. “Absolutely NOT!!! I can assure all of you that myself and many of my competitors are continuing to work hard with @NASCAR to continue the efforts and the fight for racial equality. Let's stand or kneel TOGETHER and continue push for what's right.”