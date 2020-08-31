Clippers oust Doncic, Mavericks

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Los Angeles Clippers knocked him around and shut his teammates down, and still Luka Doncic kept coming.

Kawhi Leonard wasn't worried, because nothing rattles him in the postseason.

“This is playoff basketball and everything is not going to go your way,” Leonard said. “You're going to have downs and ups. Just got to keep playing.”

Now his team will keep playing into the second round.

Leonard had 33 points and 14 rebounds and the Clippers eliminated Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks with a 111-97 victory Sunday in Game 6 of the first-round series.

Doncic capped a superb first postseason with 38 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, keeping it interesting into the fourth quarter even while playing without injured teammate Kristaps Porzingis.

But with Leonard reaching the 30-point mark for his career-best fifth straight playoff game and a strong defensive effort, the Clippers simply had too many answers.

“I'm proud of our team, how we fight,” Doncic said. “I think we fight until the end. The Clippers have an amazing team so it was hard, but I think we gave everything.”

The No. 2 seed in the Western Conference advanced to a second-round meeting with either Denver or Utah. The sixth-seeded Jazz were trying to close that series out in six games later Sunday.

CELTICS 112, RAPTORS 94: Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each scored 21 points, Kemba Walker added 18 points and 10 assists and Boston never trailed in winning Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Celtics improved to 4-1 against the Raptors this season – no other team has beaten the reigning NBA champions more than twice – and both of their meetings in the NBA's restart bubble at Walt Disney World have been one-sided.

Toronto is 0-2 against Boston at Disney, losing by a combined 40 points and not leading for a single moment in those two games. The Raptors are 11-0 at Disney against everybody else.

Boston is 5-0 in the playoffs.

Kyle Lowry had 17 points for Toronto, which got 15 from Serge Ibaka, 13 from Pascal Siakam on a day where he was slowed by early foul trouble and 12 from OG Anunoby.