Pacers seek coach to relate, restyle

Nate McMillan was fired Wednesday as coach of the Indiana Pacers, two days after being swept out of the playoffs by the Miami Heat and two weeks after the Pacers had lauded his job performance by giving him a contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

So what changed? Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said Monday it amounted to a lack of playoff success, namely a dearth of competitiveness against the Heat, even if the Pacers were without Domantas Sabonis (foot) and Jeremy Lamb (ACL) and had a limited Victor Oladipo (quad).

Pritchard commended McMillan for all he'd done – his 183 victories rank third in franchise NBA history, and the team made the playoffs each of his four seasons – but there was no shaking a 3-16 postseason record. Moving forward, Pritchard would like a coach with exceptional communication skills, adept at navigating issues on and off the court, who will modernize the team's tactics.

“I will never say anything, publicly or privately, bad about Nate,” Pritchard said. “He's been a great partner. Continuity was, and is, important. We haven't had it as much because of injuries. But I also felt like, at the end of the day, you have a gut feeling that 'now is the time.' I felt like now was the time.”

Whomever the Pacers hire to replace McMillan – rumored names include Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue, San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon and former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson – it will impact Fort Wayne.

The Pacers extended the contracts of Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey and general manager Brian Levy until Nov. 1, decisions the Pacers made in July to buy time through the NBA restart and playoffs.

“I thought those guys (Gansey and Levy) have done great jobs,” Pritchard said. “There's part of this where there's an autonomy for the next (Pacers) coach to make those decisions, but I will definitely weigh in and appreciate the jobs those guys in Fort Wayne have done.”

Pritchard said the Pacers have a solid roster, including Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. Warren, T.J. McConnell, Aaron Holiday and Justin Holiday. Asked if it's integral to get Oladipo signed to a new contract before next season, Pritchard was noncommittal.

“You know, he has a year left. I think it's easy to jump the gun and say, 'Oh, you have to do something, you have to do something,' but for me he has a year left,” Pritchard said. “I want to have a great relationship with him, but I want to have a great relationship with all our guys. ... I'm hopeful that we can create an environment that (Oladipo) feels good about, that he feels like he can win.”

The success of the Pacers could be predicated on their ability to platoon two big men, Sabonis and Myles Turner, in an era when NBA lineups are getting smaller.

“Yes, it is going smaller, but I'm really looking forward to studying what is successful right now and as you get deeper into the playoffs,” said Pritchard, adding Sabonis and Turner have lobbied to remain together.

Despite reports that Pacers owner Herb Simon was behind the firing of McMillan, Pritchard said he and Simon have a “daily dialogue, not only on the big decisions but also on the little ones. At the end of the day, the buck stops with me. And so, that was on me. It was my decision and I take full responsibility on that.”

Although the Pacers will consider all sorts of replacements, including college coaches, they want someone who will modernize by looking at what's successful now and could be in the future.

“We want to try and figure out what's going to be played,” Pritchard said, “look where the hockey puck is going and not so much where it is.”

Equally important, he said, will be finding a coach who can relate to his players.

“There are different values (with players today) and that doesn't mean it's good or bad,” Pritchard said. “It just means it's a different value system and the players are becoming more worldly, they're becoming more engaged in society. ... We have to figure out how to communicate on (the players') terms.

“They're living a different life and it seems like it's based around the phone. They're into fashion and they're changing, they're becoming more self-observant. I want to tap into that and make sure we're communicating on that foundation.”

