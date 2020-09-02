Konchar wraps up first year in league

John Konchar hasn't changed much since leaving Fort Wayne. He still tries to play it cool and would prefer to stay out of the spotlight.

But when the Memphis Grizzlies' two-way player and former Purdue Fort Wayne standout hit his first NBA 3-pointer against the Los Angeles Lakers in February, forcing them to call a timeout, he couldn't help but crack a smile as his teammates swarmed him while FedExForum went crazy.

“That game was definitely awesome – especially that moment and against the Lakers,” he said. “I remember Kyle Anderson was right there giving me a high five and the team got really excited for it.”

A few plays later he stuffed Dwight Howard at the rim and helped the Grizzlies to a 105-88 rout of the Lakers.

Konchar's unpredictable rookie season came to an end a few weeks ago when the Grizzlies fell to the Portland Trail Blazers in the play-in game for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference during the restart of the suspended NBA season in Orlando. Since leaving the Orlando bubble, he's taking some time off before getting back in the gym to prepare for what will likely be a crucial free agency for him.

“I'll definitely remember it for the rest of my life,” Konchar said of his rookie year.

The guard, who played 20 games with the Memphis Hustle and 19 games with the Grizzlies, ends his rookie campaign much like he ended his time in the Summit League – with people taking notice.

He earned a spot in the rotation with the Grizzlies in March before the NBA season was suspended.

In those 15 games he appeared in prior to the pause, he averaged 11 minutes and was shooting just under 65% from the floor, and his PER (player efficiency rating) was third among all NBA rookies. He finished the year with 54 total points and 47 total rebounds in 19 games played.

Konchar played point guard for the Hustle and mostly the two or three spot with the Grizzlies, working well with a young Memphis team that finished the season 34-39.

“We have a very talented, young group,” he said. “Ja Morant is 21 years old and very good. Jaren Jackson was playing really well in the bubble before he got injured. We got Brandon Clarke as well; I think he was the steal of the draft, but I think everybody just kind of has a chip on their shoulder and wants to maintain getting better.”

Like most rookies, he had an adjustment period while getting acclimated to playing with the world's best every night, but he said that's where the G League has been beneficial for him.

“You get to be under an NBA team with a lot of good coaches and a lot of good players,” Konchar said. “There's been a lot more talent staying. It's been awesome; there have been very competitive games throughout my rookie year there.”

The bubble life was a dream for Konchar, who prefers to stay in and play video games when he's not in the gym. However, he did spend much of his time while in the bubble playing in league-wide cornhole and pingpong tournaments, including a showdown against players such as Chris Paul and James Harden.

“It was just an overall cool experience to be able to do that,” he said, “Sadly we lost both those games.”

Konchar even launched his own clothing brand from the bubble. He coined the word “jitty” while in college and it became a catch phrase of his. Gaining traction on social media through the years, he decided to make a brand out of it.

“It (jitty) kind of stuck with me in the NBA, and I kind of worked with it and went with it and put it on some shirts. ... I think it's been pretty successful right now, and it's just the beginning of the greatness of jitty,” he said.

With NBA players being at the forefront of social justice, Konchar said it's awesome to be a part of a league like that. The NBA gave players the opportunity to wear a social justice statement on their jerseys in the bubble; Konchar chose the word equality.

“I believe that you treat others how you want to be treated, and I think that's a really big word,” he said. “I feel like everybody in this world deserves to be equal, so that's why I chose equality.”

NBA free agency is slated to begin at the end of October, and Konchar becomes a restricted free agent with the goal of signing a deal for a full-time roster spot.

“I work hard all of the time and that's my goal,” he said. “We'll see how it works out this fall.”