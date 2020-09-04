Buzzer beater has Raptors in series

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Toronto Raptors were a half-second away from falling into the abyss that no NBA team has ever escaped. Down by two points, down by two games, the reigning champions needed a miracle.

OG Anunoby delivered.

Anunoby caught a cross-court pass that Kyle Lowry threaded over everybody else on the floor and hit a 3-pointer as time expired, giving the Raptors a 104-103 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Thursday night.

The Celtics still lead the series 2-1. But it's not 3-0 – and that means the Raptors still have realistic hope. The Raptors mobbed Anunoby after the shot, reveling in the moment.

“Someone hit me in the nose,” Anunoby said. “It's cool.”

The Celtics took a two-point lead when Kemba Walker found Daniel Theis for a dunk with a half-second left.

No team in NBA history has rallied from a 3-0 series deficit. The Raptors won't have to try it now; Lowry elected to audible and throw the long pass – threading it over Boston's 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall, who was put in specifically to disrupt the inbounds play – to Anunoby.

“The pass was nothing,” Lowry said. “OG made the shot. All the credit goes to the shot, man. That's a tough shot. Give OG that credit. The pass was just to get it to a guy like OG. It's OG's moment, man. That's a great moment for that kid.”

Lowry played virtually the whole way, finishing with 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Fred VanVleet scored 25 points, Pascal Siakam had 16 and Anunoby 12.

Walker scored 29 points for Boston, which lost for the first time in seven playoff games. Jaylen Brown had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Jayson Tatum finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Celtics.

“It hurts and stings to lose,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “But we'll just get back to it and get ready for Saturday.”

Morant rookie of the year

Memphis' Ja Morant was announced as the runaway winner of the rookie of the year award for 2019-20, the first Grizzlies player to win the award since Pau Gasol in 2001-02. Morant averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists this season, picking up three Western Conference rookie of the month awards.

Miami's Kendrick Nunn was second and New Orleans' Zion Williamson was third. Nunn, who was undrafted, averaged 15.3 points in 67 regular-season games – all starts – for the Heat. Williamson averaged 22.5 points and 6.3 rebounds, but the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft missed much of his rookie season while dealing with injury.

Nets hire Hall of Famer Nash as new coach

The Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash as coach, putting the Hall of Famer in charge of the team that hopes to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together next season. Nash, two-time MVP as the playmaker of the Phoenix Suns teams under Mike D'Antoni that piled up points and 3-pointers long before they became the norm in the NBA, had been a player development consultant with Golden State, where he worked with Durant.

“Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn,” Nash said in a statement.