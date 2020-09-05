Record-setting 4th puts Heat up 3-0

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Jimmy Butler sent the ball out to Jae Crowder, then started celebrating before his teammate even took the shot.

He knew what was about to happen.

The Miami Heat did it again – and have the Milwaukee Bucks, the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs, on the brink of leaving the bubble weeks earlier than they anticipated.

Butler scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, the Heat outscored the Bucks 40-13 in those final 12 minutes – the biggest fourth-quarter margin in NBA playoff history – and topped Milwaukee 115-100 to take a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

“No, I'm not surprised,” Butler said. “I think everybody else in the world might be. But not us here. Not if you wear a Heat jersey, if you're one of these coaches, if you're part of this organization, if you've been seeing what we've been doing all year long, that doesn't surprise us.”

No NBA team has ever won after trailing 3-0.

“It can be us,” reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “It can definitely be us.”

Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Crowder had 17 points to help the Heat improve to 7-0 in this postseason. Brook Lopez scored 22 points for Milwaukee, which got 21 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists from Antetokounmpo – who twisted an ankle in the first quarter and appeared to labor at times.

He said he was fine afterward.

The Bucks' spirit has to be hurting. They led 12 going into the fourth. Then, disaster: Milwaukee shot 6 for 23 from the field, 0 for 10 from 3-point range and got outscored 17-13 by Butler alone.

“They made every play,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “And we didn't make enough, obviously.”

Tyler Herro opened the fourth with a 3-pointer, Goran Dragic made another 3 about three minutes later to cut the deficit to four, and the Heat were off and running. Butler had the next nine Miami points as the Heat went back on top, and he set Adebayo up for a short basket with 4:20 remaining to restore a 100-99 lead.

And Butler might have delivered the dagger with a pass; he found Jae Crowder for a left-wing 3-pointer with 2:15 left to put Miami up 107-100.

Butler knew it was good – he was running the other way, his arm in the air, before Crowder's shot even found the inside of the net.

Crowder's 3 was part of a 17-1 run to end the game.

Harrell wins Sixth Man Award

Montrezl Harrell won the NBA's Sixth Man Award, keeping the honor for the league's top reserve with the Los Angeles Clippers for the third straight season.

Harrell ended the two-year run of teammate Lou Williams – who finished third – and gave the Clippers four winners in the last five years.

Harrell received 58 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sports writers and broadcasters, earning 397 points. Dennis Schroder of Oklahoma City was second with 35 first-place votes and 328 points. Williams got the other seven first-place votes and 127 points.