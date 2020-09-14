Nuggets force Game 7

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Flights home from the NBA's bubble are planned whenever a team is on the cusp of elimination, just in case they're needed.

Denver is in no hurry to board that plane.

The Nuggets pulled off another season-saving comeback – and, after rallying from 19 points down with 22 minutes remaining, they'll see the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 on Tuesday night for a berth in the Western Conference finals.

Nikola Jokic had 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, and the Nuggets topped the Clippers 111-98 on Sunday to even their West semifinal series at three games apiece. The Nuggets will try to become the first team in NBA history to rally from a pair of 3-1 deficits in the same postseason, after doing so against Utah in the first round.

“I'm running out of adjectives, superlatives, whatever you want to call it to speak on our team,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “That is a tough, resilient group of you-know-whats. I love our team. I love our team. I love our toughness.”

Jamal Murray scored 21 for Denver, which got 16 from Gary Harris, 13 from Michael Porter Jr. and 10 from Monte Morris. The Nuggets outscored the Clippers 62-27 over a 20-minute stretch of the second half, turning everything around.

“I don't know how we did it, to be honest,” Jokic said. “That's an amazing team. They are really talented, well-coached. They're really scary.”

Paul George had 33 points, Kawhi Leonard scored 25 and Lou Williams had 14 for the Clippers, who are now 0-7 in games where they could clinch a trip to the conference finals.

The Clippers were outscored by 29 in the second half.

“It's frustrating,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “Listen, when you decide to be a coach it's not going to be roses every day. We clearly have the right formula as far as how we're playing and then we keep losing it.”