NBA's free-agent frenzy starts today

NBA free agency is usually a weeklong frenzy. Deals get struck, then teams and players must wait a few days before they can sign those contracts. And from there, a few more months often pass before the player goes to work with his new club.

Not this year.

What promises to be a chaotic free-agent window opens in the NBA at 6 p.m. Eastern today, just a couple days after the NBA draft, a mere 42 hours before signings can begin and about a week and a half before training camps around the league open. Asked what the player-movement landscape might look like in such a compressed time frame, Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey – looking exhausted early Thursday as the draft was winding down – offered a blunt prediction.

“Completely insane,” he said.

He may be right.

Deals are expected to start coming quickly this evening, and the NBA is investigating whether one – a widely reported sign-and-trade move that would send Bogdan Bogdanovic from Sacramento to Milwaukee – happened earlier than league rules allow. A person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday that the league is investigating whether such an agreement existed, because if it did negotiations with Bogdanovic would have clearly started earlier than permissible.

Anthony Davis of the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers is the biggest name on the free agency board; he turned down his option for this season with the Lakers but isn't expected to go anyplace else.

A likely scenario for Davis is to accept a three-year deal that would start at $32.7 million this season and grow each year afterward, with the last year at his option. That way, when he completes his 10th year of service in 2021-22, he can cash in again for an even higher percentage of the salary cap than he would command now.

Gordon Hayward declined his $34 million option for this season with Boston, a person with knowledge told AP, and could now be another big name on the move.

More than 100 other NBA players are unrestricted free agents; an additional 75 or so can be restricted free agents. That's a lot of players, who might be doing a lot of moving.

Plus, teams are still figuring out coronavirus protocols for training camp. Nobody has seen the NBA schedule for a regular season that starts Dec. 22. Preseason games start Dec. 11.

It's already hectic, and now free agency will ramp up the fever several more levels.

The Lakers have a new point guard in Dennis Schroder, acquired in a trade with Oklahoma City. The Thunder sent point guard Chris Paul in a trade to Phoenix, and with a brief stopover-on-paper-only in Oklahoma City, Ricky Rubio wound up leaving the Suns and ending up where his NBA career began in Minnesota.

A trade has been agreed to that would send Jrue Holiday from New Orleans to Milwaukee, where he'll play with two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, but had not been announced as of Thursday evening. Antetokounmpo also could sign a supermax extension soon; five years for around $225 million, a deal that would begin in 2021-22.

Al Horford was traded by Philadelphia to the Thunder. The Mavericks got Josh Richardson from the 76ers, in a deal that sent Seth Curry to Philly. And Golden State may be very active on the trade market now, with the Warriors getting word Thursday that Klay Thompson — who missed last season with a torn ACL — will miss this season with a torn Achilles.

Udonis Haslem is going to re-sign with Miami for an 18th season, even though the Heat can't talk to him about that until Friday.